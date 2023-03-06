Michael Phelps, a 28-time Olympic medalist, has been a very active social media personality. He has a whopping 3.2 million fan base on Instagram.

Phelps recently shared a story on his Instagram profile, which was a post from his close friend Ray Lewis. In the story, Phelps wrote,

"Yep. Love you homie!!! This is spot on!"

Michael Phelps appreciated Ray Lewis' motivational post

Phelps and Lewis' friendship is well-known to everyone. Despite being from different sports, both athletes have immense love and respect for each other.

The Baltimore Bullet appreciated the views of his pal Lewis on Instagram. Ray shared a motivational reel and wrote a long inspiring caption.

He started off by talking about the present world and how it is filled with distractions.

"In today's world, we are constantly bombarded with distractions that take us away from our goals and purpose."

Later on, Ray Lewis emphasized that digital distractions consume a lot of time and energy.

"Social media, email, and other digital distractions can consume our attention and energy, leaving us feeling drained and unfulfilled."

Ray Lewis urged viewers to take care of themselves and asked them to disconnect from distractions,

"It's important to take care of ourselves by disconnecting from these distractions and tuning into what matters most."

Ray Lewis also gave way to gaining clarity on purpose and goals by disconnecting from distractions from time to time.

"One way to do this is to take regular breaks from technology and spend time in nature, practicing mindfulness or engaging in a hobby we enjoy. By doing so, we can reconnect with our inner selves and gain clarity on our purpose and goals."

In the end, Ray Lewis wrote that disconnection from distraction will bring better out of a person and will make them better and more efficient.

"When we disconnect from distractions and focus on our well-being, we become better equipped to be our best selves. We are able to make more meaningful connections with others, work more efficiently and effectively, and achieve our goals with greater ease. So take the time to unplug, tune in, and take care of yourself. Your mind, body, and spirit will thank you for it."

Michael Phelps and Ray Lewis's friendship

Phelps and Ray Lewis got closer in 2012. Michael Phelps always paid attention to Lewis' counsel and would go to great lengths to implement it. The NFL great is like family to Phelps.

When Michael Phelps, who was 15 at the time, visited the Ravens' training center in Westminster following his first Olympic experience, the two sportsmen got to know one another. Lewis and the two men believe their relationship began quite quickly despite having a 10-year age gap.

They shared being proud mama boys and representing Baltimore, but they also shared an unusual urge. That specific trait attracted Phelps and Lewis together like a magnet.

Lewis helped Phelps come out of the shadows when he was accused of driving under the influence in 2014 and experienced suicidal thoughts before ultimately starting therapy.

A recognized voice could be heard in Michael Phelps' brain as he hit the wall in the 200-meter individual medley final round at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio.

He spoke on the phone with his buddy Ray Lewis as he sat in the waiting area outside the Rio de Janeiro competition pool.

