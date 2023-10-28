"Males are brutally beating up on women" - Riley Gaines on females quitting martial arts event due to participation of transgender athletes

Riley Gaines expressed her outrage and disappointment over a recent martial arts tournament where several males who identified as transgender competed against women. Riley Gaines took to Twitter to voice her concerns and highlighted the unfairness and potential risks of allowing males to fight females in combat sports.

The tournament in question was the North American Grappling Association's (NAGA) Georgia Grappling Championship held in in Atlanta on October 21. The event included various categories of Brazilian jiu-jitsu and submission grappling for men, women, and children of different ages and skill levels.

Expand Tweet

In some women's divisions, more males were competing than females. In one women's division, only males remained to compete, as indicated in a podium picture.

Gaines tweeted:

"In a martial arts tournament last week, several females boycotted because of the surplus of males competing against the women. In most of the women's divisions, there were more males than females competing. In one of the women's divisions, there were only males left competing, as seen in the podium picture below."

Gaines tweeted about the situation and posted pictures that highlighted her concerns. One of the images depicted a male athlete wearing a gold medal and a NACA belt in the women's division. Another photo showed three males posing on the podium in the women's division.

Expand Tweet

She also referenced Reduxx and ICON women, highlighting the issue of inclusivity leading to males competing against females in combat sports.

Expand Tweet

Riley Gaines visited the University of Wyoming and supported the sorority sisters

Riley Gaines, the director of the Riley Gaines Center at the Leadership Institute, visited the University of Wyoming and met with some of the sorority sisters who are involved in a lawsuit against Kappa Kappa Gamma (KKG) for accepting a transgender woman as a member.

Gaines commended the courage and bravery of the sorority sisters, acknowledging the challenges they have faced and the backlash they've encountered for their stance.

She shared a photo on her Instagram page, featuring herself alongside the sorority sisters. In the caption, she emphasized the idea that "sororities are for sisters, not misters" and expressed her joy at spending time with these resilient young women who are paving the way for others and giving her hope for the future.

"Sororities are for sisters, not misters!! I was SO glad to be able to visit Wyoming and spend some time with some of the incredibly brave sorority girls suing KKG for allowing a male to strip them of the sisterhood they were promised. They're paving the way for all girls and give me hope for the future"

The photo shows Gaines and the sorority sisters wearing matching T-shirts with the slogan "Sororities are for sisters, not misters."