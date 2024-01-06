"Managed to alienate himself" - Riley Gaines reacts to Ohio Governor signing order to ban transgender surgeries for minors

Riley Gaines recently criticized the Ohio governor, Mike DeWine for banning transition-related surgeries for minors a week after vetoing House Bill 68.

The ban also restricts trans adults and youth from receiving transition-related care. The ban on transition-related surgeries for minors in Ohio came after several different states put restrictions on gender-affirming care.

Last week, Gov. Mike DeWine vetoed a bill that would have prohibited medical practitioners from giving gender-affirming care to trans youth. During his speech, while banning transition-related surgeries, he confirmed:

"I signed an executive order just a few moments ago and acting emergency rules that ban gender transition surgeries for minors at any hospital or ambulatory surgical facility in Ohio. This ban is effective immediately. Ohio law allows for emergency rules that are important to public safety and other important public policy goal specified in statute can be put in place while the full rulemaking process proceeds. This one is sure that surgeries of this type on minors can never happen in Ohio."

Gaines, who has been a fierce advocate for the safety of women and the exclusion of transgender athletes in women's sports, criticized the Ohio governor, saying:

"Impressive he's managed to alienate himself from both Republicans and Democrats. Override the veto & get DeWine out of office."

Riley Gaines called out on Ohio governor after vetoing the House Bill 68

Riley Gaines slams Gov. Mike DeWine.

Riley Gaines expressed her dissent towards Gov. Mike DeWine a week before he had banned transition-related surgeries for minors. The Ohio governor had vetoed the House Bill 68.

House Bill 68, also known as Ohio’s Saving Adolescents From Experimentation (SAFE) Act, was the vetoed bill that could have restricted gender reassignment surgery, puberty blockers, and hormone therapy for individuals under the age of 18.

Riley Gaines, who began advocating for the exclusion of trans athletes in women's sports after the incident at the 2022 NCAA National Championships, objected to the governor's veto.

"Governor Mike DeWine has vetoed HB 68, a bill that would protect women's sports and prevent child mutilation. Fortunately, Ohio has the votes to override the veto," Gaines expressed.

"Gov Mike DeWine is a spineless coward that needs to be removed from office," the former swimmer added.

The bill was approved in both chambers of the Ohio Legislature in early December of 2023. The bill also prohibits transgender student-athletes from competing against girls and women at the K-12 level, colleges, and universities in Ohio.