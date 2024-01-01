"May 2024 be filled with many more" - Riley Gaines "closes out" 2023 by sharing glimpses of protests she faced throughout the year

Riley Gaines has been a steadfast advocate for the protection of women and their rights in sports. She is a strong supporter of the exclusion of transgender athletes from women's sports.

Gaines has been vehemently voicing her opinion against trans athletes willing to compete against women. While doing so, she has confronted protests on several instances.

In April 2023, the former NCAA swimmer was addressing her views at the San Francisco State University when she was attacked by trans activists. According to Gaines' account, she was punched twice by a protestor and had to take refuge in a classroom for hours.

The 12-time All-American champ shared a few videos of the protests encountered in 2023 and wrote a mocking message while stating her preparedness to face further dissent.

"Figured I'd close out 2023 sharing a few of my favorite protests I've been so kindly met with," She wrote.

"May 2024 be filled with many more! Happy New Year," Gaines added.

Gaines was invited to Harvard University by Harvard’s Network of Enlightened Women, for a speech at Boylston Hall when she faced a protest described as the 'Big Trans Party.' Even after facing waves of dissent, Gaines continues to stand by her views as she stated in one of her recent videos.

"I just want to be of some encouragement to everyone else. It's merely just name calling what these people do which is what we do in second grade. Just call each other names and they have to resort to this petty personal attack because they can't give me with logic or reasoning or fact or science and no name can anyone call me that possibly tutor me from speaking the truth."

"If they were truly prideful, they'd unashamedly show their faces," Riley Gaines slams back at protestors at the California college

Riley Gaines criticizes trans activists.

In November 2020, Riley Gaines was invited to Davis College Republicans in California to deliver her speech scheduled for 7 pm.

On reaching the venue, Gaines, a strong advocate for safeguarding women's safety, came across a protest organized by the Northern California Home of Resistance at 5:30 pm. Gaines shared the video of the protestors covering their faces and wrote,

"What happened to 'pride,? If they were truly prideful, they'd unashamedly show their faces. It's all a facade to get you to disavow reality."

"Notice they never show their faces. It's almost as if they're ashamed of themselves. And rightfully so," she added in another post.

