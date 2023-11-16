"Mediocre male flipping to the women's team and suddenly dominating" - Riley Gaines on transgender athlete dominating California race event

Riley Gaines, an advocate for the safety of women in sports, slammed a transgender athlete competing in the women's category at the Coastal Mountain Conference Championships.

Athena Ryan, a transgender athlete, competed in the 2.97 miles varsity race in the women's category. Ryan, who hails from Sonoma Academy, completed the race in 18:56.98. Josie Hill had to settle in second place after completing the race in 19:11.76.

The Coastal Mountain Conference Championships is an athletics conference for secondary schools in Mendocino, Lake, Napa, and Sonoma and is divided into three leagues, of which Sonoma Academy comes under North Central League II. The Coastal Mountain Conference Championships was held on November 8, 2023, at Spring Lake Park in Santa Rosa, California.

Gaines, who has ardently advocated against the trans athletes competing in women's sports, right from calling out on Lia Thomas to praising the North American Grappling Association for revising their trans athletes' participation policies, called out on the incident and expressed her discontent.

"Oh, what do ya know? A mediocre male flipping to the women's team and suddenly dominating," the former NCAA swimmer wrote. "It's almost as if we've seen this exact story play out over and over again," she added.

"Ask yourself why you don't see this happening the other way," Gaines questioned.

"Women are starting to roll up their sleeves and say enough is enough" - Riley Gaines praises a female boxer for withdrawing after a trans athlete competes in the women's category

Riley Gaines praised Dr. Katia Bissonnette for withdrawing from the 2023 Provincial Golden Glove Championship held from October 27 to 29, 2023 in Victoriaville, Quebec.

Bissonnette stated that she was informed she would be competing against a transgender fighter, Mya Walmsley, only an hour before the competition through a text message that was sent to her coach.

The Championships were hosted by the Quebec Boxing Federation in collaboration with the KO-96 boxing club and provided the competitors an opportunity to qualify for the Canadian Championship to be held in December.

Gaines praised Bissonnette for standing up against trans fighters competing in the women's category.

"Women shouldn’t have to bear the physical and psychological risks brought by a man’s decisions regarding his personal life and identity," Gaines wrote.

"Women are starting to roll up their sleeves and say enough is enough. More of this," Gaines added.

