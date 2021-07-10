Caeleb Dressel, Kieren Smith and now Aryan Nehra! Indian swimmer makes it to Florida Gators' 2025 batch

Ahmedabad’s swimming sensation Aryan Nehra continues to make India proud. The 17-year-old, who trains in Phuket, has officially joined the famous US college swimming team Florida Gators at the University of Florida. Aryan Nehra’s father Vijay Nehra confirmed on Twitter that the teenager will be joining the Gators as a “student-athlete”.

“Extremely delighted to share the news that Aryan Nehra has joined Florida Gators and started training with the team at Florida, USA. Recruited as a student-athlete, he will train under legendary coach Anthony Nest for next four years and compete in NCAA,” Aryan’s father tweeted.

India’s swimming has been on the rise for the past two years. Sajan Prakash became the first Indian swimmer to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics through ‘A’ cut.

Srihari Nataraj quickly followed suit and joined Sajan in the Indian team for the games. Maana Patel became the only Indian female swimmer to represent India at the Tokyo Olympics. And with Aryan joining the Gators, the future seems bright for Indian swimming.

ARYAN NEHRA JOINS FLORIDA GATORS 🐊



Extremely delighted to share that Aryan has joined @GatorsSwimDv & started training with the team at Florida, USA



Recruited as a student athlete, he will train under legendary Coach @Anthony_NestyUF for the next 4 years & compete in @NCAA pic.twitter.com/s5SFP9UzuD — Vijay Nehra (@vnehra) July 10, 2021

The Florida Gators are known for producing some of the biggest names in swimming. In fact, two of its alumni, Caeleb Dressel and Kieren Smith, will be the favorites for a podium finish at the Tokyo Olympics.

Who is Aryan Nehra?

Aryan Nehra, part of the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS), is the son of former Ahmedabad Municipal Commissioner Vijay Nehra. He shifted to Phuket, Thailand in 2016 for better facilities and to improve as a swimmer.

The teenager specializes in the 1500m freestyle, which is considered one of the toughest events in swimming.

Also Checkout: Tokyo Olympic Swimming Schedule 2021

In 2017, at the Malaysian age-group meet, he won five gold medals and also set new meet records in three events. In 2019, he achieved the ‘B’ mark for the world championship in South Korea.

That same year, he won as many as five gold medals in the 36th Sub Junior and 46th Junior National Aquatic Championship in Rajkot.

READ: Sajan Prakash: 5 things you didn't know about India's top swimmer

Aryan Nehra was also part of the Indian swimming squad for the Belgrade Trophy held in June this year. He competed in the 200m, 400m, and 1500m freestyle in a bid to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics.

Edited by Diptanil Roy