Michael Phelps congratulates Baltimore Ravens on making AFC Championship after beating Houston Texans

Michael Phelps has congratulated the Baltimore Ravens on securing their place in the AFC Championship. The Ravens convincingly defeated the Houston Texans 34-10 in the NFL divisional playoffs at M&T Bank Stadium on Saturday, January 20.

The Ravens, who were granted a bye in the first round, produced the victory over the Texans, owing to a strong performance in the second half. Lamar Jackson was the star of the game as he scored four touchdowns and rushed for more than 100 yards.

They are now set to play Kansas City in their next match. The winner of this game will play either the Detroit Lions or the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl.

On his Instagram story (m_phelps00), Phelps showed his support for the Ravens, writing:

“Lfg!!!! @ravens”

Michael Phelps story on Baltimore Ravens' victory (via Instagram)

The iconic American swimmer Michael Phelps is a huge fan of the Ravens. He constantly shows his love for the team by cheering them on social media platforms.

In 2008, post his achievements at the Beijing Olympics, the team honored Phelps by making him the honorary captain. Four years later, at the London Olympics, he was once again named the honorary captain where he took part in the coin toss. In addition, he was the final player to be introduced from their tunnel.

Michael Phelps has shifted his focus to mental health advocacy

Michael Phelps at the Rio 2016 (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Post his successful career in sports, Michael Phelps has dedicated his life to promoting mental health awareness. Last year, Phelps spoke with Diane Macedo of ABC News Live where he mentioned his own struggles related to mental health.

He also shared his thoughts about raising awareness, and helping those who are dealing with it. In the interview, he said:

“For me, I opened up about mental health because it was something I was struggling with and I sought medical attention. I got professional help. For me, I want those who are suffering the way I was or struggling the same way I was to get the help and care they need."

He added:

"I have gone through ups and downs with depression and anxiety, and this is something I know is an everyday challenge. I just want to help as many people out there as I can and hopefully lower the suicide rate."

Following the 2012 Olympics in London, Phelps announced his retirement briefly from the sport. However, he came back from retirement and participated in the Rio Olympics 2016 where he capped off an incredible career by becoming the most decorated athlete in the history of the Olympics with 28 medals. He finally retired on August 12, 2016.