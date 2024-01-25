Michael Phelps raves about Leeds United's win over Norwich City at Elland Road

Former American competitive swimmer Michael Phelps applauded Leeds United after they defeated Norwich City by 1-0 in their latest EFL Championship match on Wednesday (24 January).

Leeds won courtesy of a goal from Patrick Bamford in the 16th minute which led to the defeat of his previous loan team. With this loss at Elland Road, Norwich City’s five-game unbeaten streak came to an end, while Leeds recorded their fifth win in a row across competitions.

Phelps, who is one of the investors in the club following the 49ers Enterprises' takeover in July 2023, posted about the Whites' victory on his Instagram story, stating:

"Let's goooooo!! @leedsunited"

Michael Phelps IG Story

In the EFL Championship, Leeds' goal would be to finish inside the top two to get automatically promoted to the Premier League. However, the teams who sit in third to sixth place also receive an opportunity as they enter a playoff, where the winner gets promoted to the first division.

Presently, Leeds United are placed fourth in the EFL Championship points table with 57 points from 29 games. This win against Norwich City will keep their dreams alive for a place in the top two. Meanwhile, Norwich are eighth in the table, having acquired 41 points from 29 matches.

Phelps would perhaps be looking on once again when Leeds take on Bristol City on February 2, Friday, in their next league encounter.

Michael Phelps and his wife Nicole Phelps welcome their fourth child

Phelps and his wife Nicole Phelps at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

Michael Phelps and his wife Nicole Phelps welcomed their fourth child, a boy, on January 16, 2024 and named him Nico Michael Phelps. Boomer (7), Beckett (5), and Maverick (4) are the three other sons of the most decorated Olympian in history and his partner.

Phelps announced this news on his Instagram handle, stating:

“@mrs.nicolephelps and I wanna welcome Nico Michael Phelps to the world. Born on 1/16. We’re so blessed to be given a 4th child. We’re now a family of 6! 😁😁🤪😂”

Michael and Nicole had previously announced the upcoming addition to their family in October 2023 through an Instagram post, where the latter shared pictures on their anniversary.

Having collected 28 Summer Olympics medals throughout his illustrious career, Phelps is the most successful athlete in the history of the Games. Besides this, he also holds the record for most gold medals earned by an athlete (23) at the Olympics.