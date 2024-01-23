Michael Phelps and his wife Nicole welcome 4th child

Legendary swimmer Michael Phelps announced the birth of his fourth child with his wife, Nicole Johnson.

The couple joyfully embraced the new life on January 16, 2024, naming him Nico Michael Phelps. As 38-year-olds, Phelps and Johnson are now parents to four sons - Boomer, 7; Beckett, 5; Maverick, 4; and Nico.

Phelps has an unparalleled record with 28 Olympic medals to his name. The most decorated Olympian shared the heartwarming news with his fans through Instagram.

"@mrs.nicolephelps and I wanna welcome Nico Michael Phelps to the world," the retired swimmer wrote. "Born on 1/16."

Overwhelmed with joy, he wrote:

"We’re so blessed to be given a 4th child. We’re now a family of 6!"

The couple broke out the news, of the new addition to their family, in October through an Instagram post. Nicole shared a few pictures on their anniversary, showing her baby bump.

"A memory from Oct 29 over the last 7 years with you @m_phelps00 (I couldn’t find 2019s pic 🤭) Happy Anniversary to my best friend, hubby and partner thru life ❤️ I couldn’t have asked for anyone better!"

"For those that are wondering… yes! we’re expecting our 4th Phelps in 2024," Nicole wrote.

"We're opening up and talking about them" - Michael Phelps on building a "generational shift" at his home

Michael Phelps celebrates with Nicole Johnson and their son Boomer after finishing first in the final heat for the Men's 200 Meter Individual Medley during the 2016 U.S. Olympic Team Swimming Trialsin Omaha, Nebraska.

The American favorite swimmer Michael Phelps recently opened up about embracing a 'generational shift' at his home before welcoming his fourth child in an interview with the Today Show.

Suffering from depression and anxiety before the 2016 Rio Olympic Games, the 23-time Olympic gold medalist has consistently emphasized the importance of mental health. Phelps, during the interview, discussed a shift across generations.

Phelps emphasized the importance of creating an open environment for children to communicate and encouraged them to use 'lion breath', involving deep breaths and a roar to express their emotions.

“No knock on my mom and dad, (but) they would always try to pretend like everything was great, the retired swimmer said. “Let's just be ourselves and voice our struggles and emotions that we're going through instead of compartmentalizing them. I want to create that generational shift where instead of compartmentalizing and shoving these things down, we're opening up and talking about them."