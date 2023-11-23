Michael Phelps' wife Nicole shows off her baby bump while attending the F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix

Michael Phelps and his wife Nicole Johnson attended the Las Vegas GP, where the former swimmer's wife was seen showing off her baby bump.

The couple was seen having a great time at the F1 race held at the Las Vegas Street Circuit on Sunday, November 19, 2023. While Phelps was seen donning a white t-shirt with a black jacket, his wife opted for a black outfit with a vibrant red jacket that made her baby bump quite visible.

The couple announced the pregnancy on October 30, 2023. The swimming legend and the former Miss California are expecting their fourth boy in April 2024. Michael and Nicole have three kids- Boomer, who is 7 years old, 5-year-old Beckett, and Maverick, who is 4 years old.

The former American Swimmer took to his social media to share pictures from their visit to the Las Vegas Grand Prix. They were invited by the Scuderia Ferrari racing team.

What a weekend! First @f1 race in the books, can’t wait for the next one! Thanks to @scuderiaferrari and #switch (@jessie.roy_ )

In a thrilling race that was held over the weekend, Max Verstappen of Red Bull Racing secured the victory at the Las Vegas Grand Prix. He was followed by Ferrari's Charles Leclerec and fellow teammate Sergio Perez.

Michael Phelps and Nicole Johnson's love story

American swimmer Michael Phelps is seen with his wife Nicole Johnson before Game Four of the National League Championship Series between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Philadelphia Phillies at Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona.

Michael Phelps met Nicole Johnson at the ESPY (Excellence in Sports Performance Yearly) Awards in 2007, where Johnson was an athlete guide.

Nicole was assigned to guide Phelps at the event, and she was invited to present an award. That's when the couple met for the first time and soon started dating. They broke up in 2012 only to reunite in 2014 and get engaged the following year.

The couple decided to get married after the 2016 Olympics in Rio De Janeiro. However, they rescheduled it prior to the Olympics and tied the knot in a private ceremony, in the presence of their family and friends, on June 13, 2016. The couple again exchanged their vows the same year in October in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

Nicole Johnson is a former Miss California USA title winner in 2010. The couple welcomed their first child Boomer in 2016, their second boy Beckett in 2018, and their third boy Maverick in 2019.