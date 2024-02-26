Michael Phelps reacts to Jake Knapp winning Mexico Open 2024

Former competitive swimmer Michael Phelps congratulated Jake Knapp on his victory at the Mexico Open 2024, which took place in Vidanta Vallarta from February 22 to February 25, 2024.

Recently, Knapp claimed his first PGA Tour title, defeating Sami Valimaki of Finland by two strokes, shooting a 19-under 265. In the final round of the Mexico Open, Knapp shot only two fairways which made him the first PGA Tour player since 1983 to win despite hitting two or fewer fairways in the last round.

He collected a cash prize of $1,458,000, his biggest cheque, on the fifth start of his rookie season. This win has also fetched Knapp a card on the PGA Tour for the next two seasons.

This was Knapp’s fourth professional victory overall, having previously clinched the Canada Life Open, GolfBC Championship in 2019, and CRMC Championship in 2022, all on the PGA Tour Canada.

Phelps, who is the most decorated Olympian of all time, applauded the American professional golfer on his achievement by posting an Instagram story, and captioning it:

“Let’s go @knapptime_ltd !! Congrats dude!

Michael Phelps recently participated at the Phoenix Open Pro-Am 2024 which took place at the TPC Scottsdale. The tournament, however, was prematurely canceled due to the weather conditions.

Nevertheless, Phelps had a great time at the event as he shared multiple images of the tournament with his followers on Instagram and wrote:

“Annexus pro-am fun…. Love this event- can’t wait til next year!!! (Minus the hail and 🌧️- next time I’m going to pack my suit and goggles)”

After retiring from Swimming after the Rio Olympics in 2016, Michael Phelps shifted his focus to golf. Owing to this, he has now been training with his trainer, Keenan Robinson, since his swimming days.

He also has a fitness routine, encompassing mobility, movements, and power, required for competing in the sport, as revealed in an interview with Golf.com.

Michael Phelps listened to Eminem’s “Till I Collapse” before every race

Michael Phelps of the USA competes during the Men's 200m Individual Medley Final during the 10th Fina World Swimming Championships 2003. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

In his autobiography "Beneath the Surface", Michael Phelps revealed that Eminem's “Till I Collapse" was his go-to song before every competitive race. He stated:

“I went through the same warmup at the pool and the minutes before the race went by pretty slowly. Finally, I walked onto the deck with Eminem's "Till I Collapse" blaring on my headphones."

He further mentioned that he was a huge hip-hop fan, and added:

“I'm a huge hip-hop fan, and for the last year [2002-2003] I've listened to that song before each race.

Phelps has collected a record-breaking 28 medals at the Olympics during his competitive swimming career and continues to remain one of the biggest names in the sport.