Michael Phelps shares why he would hop into a cold pool rather than go to a cold golf range 

Michael Phelps recently participated in the Phoenix Open Pro-Am and answered some plausible questions pertaining to both swimming and golf.

The swimming legend was a part of the yearly golf event alongside many other celebrities like Carli Lloyd and Zac Gallen. The game was cancelled for sometime due to rain. This halt helped Phelp interact with his fans as well as other participants.

In an interview with Golf Channel, Michael Phelps talked about a variety of topics, right from how he starts his day in the cold tub to his famous shoulder exercise that he routinely does for warming up.

On being asked what's worse between getting into a really cold golf range and hopping into a cold pool, the Olympic champion had a very straightforward answer.

"I would probably pick a colder pool because over time I'm going to warm up. Here it's gonna take me probably an hour, hour and a half to warm up. In the pool as long as you are moving constantly, you just get going. You almost start sweating," he said. (at 0:06)

After achieving great heights in his illustrious swimming career that includes 28 Olympic medals, Phelps now puts in all efforts to improve his golfing skills. Morever, he takes part in multiple golf tournaments as it keeps his competitive spirit thriving.

Michael Phelps recalls his golf match with Michael Jordan

ARIA Resort & Casino's 12th Annual Michael Jordan Celebrity Invitational At Shadow Creek In North Las Vegas - Day 3

Michael Phelps was always fond of golf ever since his early swimming days. He revealed that he would go to play golf in his free time as well as when he would get bored. Throughout his career, the American participated in many golf tournaments, some of which were charity events.

The star swimmer had the opportunity to compete against basketball legend Michael Jordan back in 2014. Michael Jordan had organized a charity golf match at Aria, where Phelps participated. To his surprise, Phelps managed to beat Jordan at the event alongside Mario Lemieux.

Recalling it, Phelps praised Jordan's golf skills and how competitive he was at the event. Furthermore, he described how the event was very special and fun for him.

"But it was crazy. His game is just so good. And his competitiveness comes out. But he’s just a great human. And the time that I’ve been with him has been really fun and special for me," he was quoted as saying by golf.com.