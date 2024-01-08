Michael Phelps' wife Nicole shows her love for Paris Olympics 2024 with commemorative shirt

Michael Phelps’s wife, Nicole Phelps, recently expressed her excitement for the 2024 Paris Olympics by wearing the event’s commemorative shirt. The swimming legend’s wife shared the image on social media while flaunting her baby bump.

The 2024 Paris Olympics are set to begin on July 26. Besides athletes and fans expressing their excitement for it, Nicole Phelps is also eagerly waiting for the prestigious championship to kickstart.

On her social media handle, the 38-year-old shared a picture of her donning the 2024 Paris Olympics shirt with her pet dog cozily sleeping close to her baby bump. The mother of three will be delivering her fourth child in February.

Along with the picture, she added a heart emoji to her Instagram story.

Nicole Phelps also has a special connection with the Olympics. Her husband, Michael Phelps, is the most decorated Olympic swimmer with 28 medals. Famously known as ‘"The Baltimore Bullet," the legendary swimmer last competed in the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics.

Nicole Phelps attended Phelps’s last Olympics with their first child, Boomer. That year, Phelps dominated the championship by winning five gold medals and a silver medal. He bagged gold medals in 200m butterfly, 200m medley, 4x100m freestyle, 4x200m freestyle and 4x100m medley. He took the silver medal in the 100m butterfly.

Michael Phelps unretired in 2016 to compete in the Rio Olympics

Michael Phelps had emerged as the greatest swimmer of all time after the London Olympics in 2012. He had amassed 22 medals, 18 of which were gold. At 27, he decided to retire from the sport and had no plans to compete any further.

He told NPR.org in an interview in 2012 that he was finding it “hard to recover” due to the age factor.

Furthermore, he shared his desire to travel the world and “see” it. Phelps said:

"After the summer, I really don't know what I'm going to do. Obviously, I'd like to be able to travel around and take some time and just sort of take a break, and travel, and SEE some cities. You know, I haven't been able to see too many of the cities that I've been able to travel to, just because I see the pool and I see the hotel."

However, in 2013, he unretired to compete in the 2016 Rio Olympics. As per Bob Bowman’s book, Phelps revealed the reason why he wanted to join the sport again. He told his coach:

“That’s the only reason I want to do it. For me. I love to swim. I want to swim.”

Phelps realized that he had more to give to the sport and had the desire to continue swimming.