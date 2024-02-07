"Miserable, insufferable people" - Riley Gaines pans transgender trying to mock Bethany Hamilton

Former University of Kentucky swimmer and women's rights activist Riley Gaines recently took a dig at a transgender activist for mocking professional surfer Bethany Hamilton.

Gaines and Hamilton were present at the Missouri Library, Springfield on February 4, to voice their views on the participation of transgender athletes in women's sports and to share the challenging experiences they went through while confronting the same notion.

Although a huge number of young girls and swimmers were present to attend the event, both Gaines and Hamilton were faced with a wave of activists. One of the activists, who was sported with a transgender flag, was carrying a stuffed shark toy to mock Hamilton.

The 33-year-old surfer survived a shark attack in 2003 when she, along with her friend, went for a morning surf at Tunnels Beach in Kauai. Hamilton was lying on her surfboard stomach-down with her left arm dangling in the water when a 14-foot-long tiger shark attacked her and bit off her arm. Undeterred by the horrific incident, she continued to show resilience by competing.

Gaines took to X to share the picture and slammed the activist by stating:

"How messed up is this? This protester brought a shark stuffed animal to mock Bethany Hamilton who lost her arm to a shark."

"Miserable, insufferable people. But oh so "tolerant," Gaines added.

Much like Gaines, Hamilton has also stood up against the participation of transgender athletes in women's sports.

In February 2023, the surfer stepped down from competing at the World Surf League after the policy changes that permitted transgender surfers to compete against women after maintaining a specific level of testosterone.

Riley Gaines condemns transgender youth after being favored to win against women athletes

Riley Gaines knocks transgender athlete competing in girls' event.

Riley Gaines recently denounced a transgender youth competing against women athletes ahead of the New Hampshire Interscholastic Athletic Association Division 2 state championship to be held at Plymouth State University in New Hampshire on Sunday, February 11.

Considering Maelle Jacques, a transgender athlete’s past track record, the trans youth has been touted as the frontrunner against women athletes. The sophomore from Kearsarge Regional High School currently holds the top position in the high jumpers ranking in Division 2 along with other achievements.

The former NCAA swimmer slated the trans youth, along with parents of the female athletes, for dodging the challenge.

"How could the parents of this boy allow their son to cheat deserving women out of opportunities? And why don't the parents of the girls stand up and say "no" for their daughters? This country is full of failing, gutless mothers and fathers," she tweeted.

