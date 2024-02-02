"Men make the best women" - Riley Gaines takes a dig at transgender athlete on being named Performer of the Week at college championship

Riley Gaines recently slammed a transgender athlete for winning the Performer of the Week, by Liberty League, on Monday. The former NCAA swimmer opposed athlete Sadie Rose’s win in her recent social media update.

On January 26, Saddie Rose, a student-athlete from the Rochester Institute of Technology competed in the institute’s first meet of the indoor season. The young athlete was placed first in the 200m and 300m races. She was also a part of the winning 1600m relay team. Nevertheless, Rose also set program records in the 200m and 300m races, running 25.27 and 40.78 in the two races, respectively.

The athlete now has top-two timings in these events in the RIT program history. Nevertheless, it helped her qualify for the Atlantic Region Championship coming up in March. Lastly, her team’s total time in the relay race was 4:17.29.

However, Rose’s achievement was opposed by Riley Gaines. She shared the article on the athlete’s win on her X (formerly known as Twitter) handle and mentioned,

“Of course he did”

Gaines added,

“Remember, men make the best women. And don't you forget it”

Riley Gaines had also criticized Saddie Rose when she initially made headlines for setting two women’s records at the tournament. Gaines shared the record on her X (formerly known as Twitter) handle and wrote,

"The thing that never happens happened again"

Gaines further wrote,

"Male, Sadie (Camden) Schreiner, broke two more women's collegiate records at @RITtigers"

"Women's records mean nothing if they're set by men"

Riley Gaines appreciated a former NFL player for slamming trans athletes competing in women’s sports

Gaines at House Oversight Committee

Riley Gaines lauded former NFL player David Pollack for criticizing transgender athletes competing in women's sports. In November 2023, the 41-year-old took to his X (formerly known as Twitter) handle to share his views on transgender athletes competing against women.

He mentioned,

"Women's sports is not a transfer portal for mediocre male athletes who compete as women."

Pollack also mentioned that transgender athletes competing against women is unfair, considering the physical and mental differences present between them. He wrote,

"If you're a #GirlDad, there is no way you want your baby girl competing against men. It isn't fair, nor is it physically and mentally healthy.

Gaines shared Pollack’s views on her X (formerly known as Twitter) handle, applauding his perspective and praising him for standing up as a father of a daughter.

"Good for him- we need more men who will always defend their daughters," the former NCAA swimmer wrote.

