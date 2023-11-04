"My fav costume ever" - Michael Phelps' wife Nicole reacts to Allison Schmitt dressing up as him for Halloween

Michael Phelps’s wife Nicole Phelps was recently stunned by swimmer Allison Schmitt’s Halloween look. The 33-year-old dressed as none other than the legendary swimmer Michael Phelps in the most authentic manner.

Unlike a majority of people dressing up spooky on Halloween, Allison Schmitt chose to dress like her best friend Michael Phelps. The duo have known each other since their high school days. Moreover, they trained together under Bob Bowman. In fact, Phelps guided his best friend throughout her career.

Celebrating her long-going friendship with the 23-time Olympic gold medallist, Allison Schmitt dressed as the Baltimore Bullet on Halloween. The 10-time Olympic medallist recently shared a snap of how well she carried the retired swimmer’s look on her Instagram.

Impressed by Schmitt’s creativity, Phelps’s wife Nicole reshared the image on her Instagram story.

In the picture, Schmitt donned a pair of swim shorts, a white USA Swimming jacket, and a swimming cap, written ‘Phelps’ on it. She finished the look with a pair of headphones around her neck. Schmitt also posed with the legendary swimmer’s two sons, Boomer and Beckett. It seemed like the trio was on their way to ‘trick or treat’ as they held a couple of bags.

Nicole Phelps's Instagram story (Image via Instagram)

Sharing the picture on her Instagram story, Nicole Phelps said that Schmitt’s costume was her favorite,

"Teetee as @m_phelps00 might be my fav costume ever," Nicole wrote.

Michael Phelps influenced Allison Schmitt to compete at 2020 Tokyo Olympics

Allison Schmitt has notably battled depression just like her best friend Michael Phelps. However, she had the support of the legendary swimmer throughout that phase.

Even though Phelps retired in 2016, he remained a strong pillar of support for his best friend in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. The 38-year-old cheered for Schmitt at the U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials. In fact, when she qualified for the big event, the swimmer went across the pool deck to hug Phelps.

The Baltimore Bullet also attended the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, especially for Allison Schmitt. In an interview with People in 2021, the 33-year-old highlighted the legendary swimmer’s support. She said:

"I've lived with him for the past five years. He's like a brother to me... To have him here, even though he's not swimming, to have him here and his support is huge. Not only for myself but for all of Team USA."

Allison Schmitt managed to win a silver medal in the 4x200m freestyle relay race and a bronze medal in the 4x100m freestyle relay race in the Olympics that year.