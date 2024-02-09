"Next time I am gonna pack my suit and goggles" - Michael Phelps pokes fun at weather conditions during Phoenix Open

Michael Phelps recently participated in the Phoenix Open Pro-Am held at TPC Scottsdale and has poked fun at the weather conditions which led to the cancellation of play.

Phelps has been quite vocal about his love of golf and often plays the sport in his free time. After retiring from competitive swimming right after the Rio Olympics, he seems to have started to take golf more seriously.

The superstar swimmer frequently shares pictures from his golf practice as well as tournaments on his official Instagram handle. Following that trend, Phelps took to Instagram to update his fans about his participation in the Phoenix Open Pro-Am tournament. The star swimmer shared multiple pictures of the event on Instagram.

"Annexus pro-am fun…. Love this event - can’t wait til next year!!! (Minus the hail and - next time I’m going to pack my suit and goggles)," Michael Phelps captioned the image.

Due to hail and rain, play at the Phoenix Open Pro-Am was prematurely cancelled. However, Phelps still managed to have a great time at the event. He some of his young fans and was surprised to see one of them even holding his swim cap.

The Phoenix Open Pro-Am also had other celebrities like Zac Gallen and Carli Lloyd in attendance.

Michael Phelps' journey as a swimmer

Swimming Training Session Day Six - 14th FINA World Championships

Michael Phelps was born in Baltimore, Maryland, and began swimming after taking inspiration from his sisters. At an early age, Phelps began dominating the sport at the national level and even held the national record in the 100m butterfly event for his age group at the age of 10.

He went on to train under coach Bob Bowman, who he has credited multiple times for his staunch discipline, at the North Baltimore Aquatic Club. Phelps then made his debut at the Sydney Olympics but failed to win a medal.

However, starting with the Athens Olympics he went on a medal-winning spree till he retired. Michael Phelps became the epitome of relentless hardwork, discipline and a never-give-up attitude. Thanks to these attributes, he became the most decorated Olympian of all time with 28 medals, including 23 gold.