"No nerves yet, I'm sure it will come once we get a little closer" - Caeleb Dressel opens up on becoming a father

American swimmer Caeleb Dressel will soon take on his new role as a father in 2024. The swimmer and his wife, Meghan Haila, are currently expecting their first child together. Recently, after clinching a grand victory at the 2023 US Open Championship, he opened up about his excitement about expecting his first baby.

On Friday, Dec. 1, Caeleb Dressel won the 100m Butterfly race in Greensboro, North Carolina. This was his first grand victory after returning from his mental health break after a year. While the swimmer was elated with his impressive achievement, he also spoke about his feelings on soon taking on his fatherhood journey.

In an interview with NBC Sports, Caeleb Dressel said,

"Yeah, no nerves yet. I'm sure it will come in as we get a little closer in February, but we're just excited. Yeah, toaster was my idea. I got to pick up my costume first. I told Meghan to work around the toaster.

He added:

"So yeah, really excited for that chapter of my life, very excited for that. Meghan stayed home, told her not to come. Just chill at home."

Dressel and Meghan Haila’s love story began during their high school days. As both of them were interested in swimming, they first met at Bolles School Sharks in Jacksonville.

Eventually, Dressel followed swimming professionally while his wife pursued her career as a family counselor. However, they kept seeing each other and got married in February 2021. After more than two years of their married life, the couple is expecting their first child in 2024. They announced their pregnancy news in July through an Instagram post.

Caeleb Dressel achieved a grand victory at the 2023 US Open Championship

Toyota US Open - Day 4

Caeleb Dressel had taken a year-long mental health break after withdrawing his name from the 2022 Swimming World Championships.

Finally, after nearly 17 months, the seven-time Olympic gold medalist won his first major championship. The 27-year-old won the 100m Butterfly race in 51.31s. He defeated his competitors Ilya Kharun and Josh Liendo, who achieved the second and third spot finishes.