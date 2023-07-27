"Once a king, always a king! 👏"

Besides congratulating Leon Marchand for his big achievement, fans continue to remember the legacy of the great Michael Phelps. On Sunday, the 21-year-old swimmer created history by beating the Baltimore Bullet’s long-standing 400m IM world record at the World Aquatics Championship.

Marchand’s remarkable victory got him praised by the swimming world, but many die-hard Phelps fans also recalled the greatness of his performances.

At the ongoing event in Fukuoka, Japan, Marchand won the gold medal at the 400 IM with an astonishing time-frame of 4:02.50. With this, he hit the jackpot of beating legend Michael Phelps's world record at the event by 1.34 seconds.

Moreover, to witness Marchand’s victorious moment, the retired swimmer was present at the stadium in Fukuoka, Japan.

After the wonderful performance, Phelps shared a warm picture of himself, Marchand, and their coach Bob Bowman on his Instagram profile to congratulate the swimmer. Besides congratulating the Frenchman, fans recalled Phelps’ swimming greatness and his partnership with his coach.

Leon Marchand on receiving guidance from Michael Phelps

To witness the historic moment of Leon Marchand’s win, Michael Phelps was present at the arena on Sunday. He was performing his commentating duties while cheering for the young swimmer.

Moreover, after winning the championship and beating Phelps’s record, Leon Marchand revealed his experience of getting guided by the legendary swimmer before the race.

He told Olympics.com in an interview:

“He was commenting on the race so it was pretty cool to see that. He just told me so many things and also what to improve on next time. It’s a great day."

Furthermore, Leon Marchand added that he was happy with the way he was handling the competition pressure. However, he believed that he could perform better and would utilize the one year he has ahead of the 2023 Paris Olympics.