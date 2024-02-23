"Opportunity to baby wear" - Michael Phelps' wife Nicole shares adorable picture of youngest child Nico

Michael Phelps’ wife Nicole Johnson Phelps recently shared her love for babywearing in a recent post. There, Nicole can be seen babywearing her youngest son, Nico, in a white and gray-colored outfit.

In the latest post, she also mentioned how one can get a lot of their work done by babywearing when they are outside with their family as they have both their hands free.

Nicole posted the photo on her Instagram account with an adorable picture of Nico and captioned it:

“One of my favorite parts of having a babe is the opportunity to baby wear 🤍✨ there are so many benefits for your babe not to mention you can get so much more done! And/or go out with the rest of the fam and have 2 hands 🤭.”

She then asked her followers about their babywearing experience, adding:

“Do/did you baby wear? Why or why not!? I’m curious 💖”

Michael Phelps and wife Nicole welcomed their fourth child, Nico, on January 16, 2024. They shared the news with their followers on Instagram a week later on Jan. 23, 2024. Previously, the couple had three children, all sons, named Boomer (7), Beckett (5), and Maverick (4).

Phelps, widely regarded as the greatest swimmer of all time, retired from competitive sport after the Rio Olympics in 2016. His iconic career witnessed him collect 28 Olympic, 33 World Championships (LC), and 21 Pan Pacific Championship medals.

Michael Phelps chooses between a cold golf range and swimming in a cold pool

Former Olympic swimmer Michael Phelps plays a tee shot on the first hole during the Pro-am to the WM Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale on February 07, 2024, in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Michael Phelps, who has lately been addicted to golf, was asked by Smylie Kaufman in a fun interview (via Golf Channel) about his pick between picking a range that is really cold and hopping into a cold pool.

To which, the former competitive swimmer Phelps replied:

“I would probably pick a colder pool because over time I am going to warm up. Here [golf range], it is going to take me probably an hour and a half to warm up. In the pool, as long as you are moving constantly. You just get going. You almost start sweating.”

A few days ago, Phelps revealed in an interview with Golf.com how he is devoted to the sport and has a fitness routine, involving mobility, movements, and power, essential for playing it. In addition, his personal trainer from his swimming days, Keenan Robinson, also helps with his preparations.