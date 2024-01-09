Pro Swim Series 2024 Knoxville: Where to watch, live streaming details and more

The Pro Swim Series 2024 Knoxville will be held from January 10-13, 2023, at the Allan Jones Aquatic Center. The Knoxville event will feature many Olympic and World Championships medalists.

The event will get to see athletes like seven-time Olympic gold medalists Katie Ledecky and Caeleb Dressel in the 2024 edition. Ledecky bettered Michael Phelps’ record as she won her 16th individual gold medal (the most by an athlete in the history of World Championships).

In 2023, Dressel returned to the pool, 11 months after his withdrawal from the World Championships in Budapest, by participating in the 100m butterfly event at the 2023 Speedo Atlanta Classic. He then went on to clinch his first post-return gold medal in competitive swimming at the 2023 US Open Championships in the men’s 100m butterfly, by clocking 51.31 seconds.

The star-studded lineup at the Pro Swim Series 2024 event will also feature Ryan Murphy, Kate Douglass, and Bobby Finke. Murphy was the only US swimmer to earn an individual gold medal at the Fukuoka World Championships in an Olympic event in 2023, winning the 100m backstroke.

Meanwhile, Douglass collected five medals, including two golds in 100m freestyle and 200m individual medley at the 2023 U.S. National Championships. She also clinched two gold medals in the 200m individual medley and 4×100 m medley at the World Championships. Finke won three medals - two silver and a bronze at the Worlds.

At the Pro Swim Series 2024 event, the international contingent will be led by four-time world champion Summer McIntosh and Olympics gold medalist Maggie MacNeil.

McIntosh defended her 200m butterfly and 400m IM titles at the Fukuoka World Championships. On the other hand, MacNeil clinched four gold medals at the Pan American Games 2023 and tied the record for most golds won at a single edition by a Canadian.

Where to watch the Pro Swim Series 2024 Knoxville?

Caeleb Dressel will also feature at the Pro Swim Series 2024 event (Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)

The USA Swimming, the national governing body for swimming in the USA, announced the streaming details for the competition - Peacock will deliver the live coverage of the event from 6:00 PM onwards (Eastern Time) on Thursday and Friday (January 11-12).

CNBC will telecast the taped delay versions of the Pro Swim Series 2024 Knoxville on Saturday and Sunday (January 13-14) from 1:30 PM onwards (Eastern Time). NBC will air the taped delay version on January 21 from 5:00 PM onwards.

The USA Swimming Network app will stream all the sessions of the event live from Wednesday to Saturday.