"Ready for a big year ahead" - Katie Ledecky gears up for 2024

Katie Ledecky, a swimming icon who is known for her 10 Olympic medals, seven of which were gold, and her 19 World Championship titles, is currently making preparations for the 2024 Olympic Games.

Recently, she expressed her anticipation for the new year on her X account, which was formerly known as Twitter. She revealed her excitement about the upcoming year. When the year 2024 rolls around, Katie Ledecky will be eager to carry on the legacy she has established in the world of swimming.

Katie Ledecky celebrates first Tokyo Olympics Gold

TYR Sports Inc. is in collaboration with USA Swimming and featured Ledecky in a post to announce the team's preparedness for the Olympic year. This partnership between Team TYR and USA Swimming is more than just a sponsorship. It's a strategic collaboration, with TYR becoming the exclusive outfitter for the USA Swimming national team through the 2024 Olympics.

USA Swimming made the extention of this partnership deal known on April 13, 2023. The deal includes that TYR will be solely responsible for providing kits for the athletes, which will range from their footwear to all necessary accessories and technical apparel, ensuring the athletes are well equipped for the 2024 Olympics. TYR has since been one of the major brands outfitting top athletes in the swimming world, most especially through their Pro Swim Series.

The post includes images of Ledecky clad in a crisp white cover suit adorned with the TYR logo and the USA badge, symbolizing her alignment with the national team and her readiness for the international stage.

"Happy New Year! Team TYR is gearing up for an exciting 2024."

Katie Ledecky retweeted the TYR post with this caption:

"😏 Ready for a big year ahead 🎉💪🏼".

This shows Ledecky`s readiness and eagerness to take on the challenges of the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, scheduled from July 26 to August 11. The year 2024 for the USA Swimming team will start with three TYR Pro Swim Series dates: in Knoxville, Tenn., Jan. 10–13; in Westmont, Ill., March 6–9; and in San Antonio, Texas, April 10–13.

Katie Ledecky celebrates co-female Athlete of the Year Award at 2023 Golden Goggles

Katie Ledecky looks on after winning the Women's 1500 Meter Freestyle Final on day 4 of the Toyota US Open

Katie Ledecky and Kate Douglass were named Female Athletes of the Year for the ninth time, following their wins in 2013–2018. Ledecky's impressive 2023 included a third-fast 800 freestyle time at the World Championship Trials, a 1500 freestyle time of 15:29.64, and a season-best 400 freestyle time of 3:58.73 for Team USA.

Celebrating this incredible achievement, Ledecky took to social media to express her gratitude. Her post read,

"Golden Goggles 2023 ✨ Thank you to all who support the @SwimFoundation’s mission of saving lives and building champions. Thanks to my teammates and coaches, @USASwimming and @GatorsSwimDv, for great times this year, and to my family, friends, and @tyrsport for all the support! 💙".