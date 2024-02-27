“Saying good bye is never easy” - Michael Phelps’ wife Nicole pens emotional note on dog’s death

Michael Phelps’ wife Nicole Phelps recently penned an emotional note on social media following the death of their dog, Legend. On February 26, she posted a picture of Legend on Instagram, explaining the adversities the dog went through before finally resting in peace.

Legendary swimmer Michael Phelps and his family have been pet lovers for a long time. They have taken care of multiple pet dogs for years. In fact, Phelps’ pets, Juno and Legend, made headlines in 2019, when the retired swimmer partnered with a pet food brand, Nulo. Phelps and his family used to frequently post pictures with Legend, expressing their love for him.

Unfortunately, Legend breathed his last on Monday (February 26).

Nicole Phelps shared with her fans that Legend was suffering from a tumor on his forehead for a month. She penned an emotional note that read:

“Saying good bye is never easy 😞 after months of Legend battling a tumor on his forehead he told us it was time for him to find Juno again. Hug your fur babies tight for me tonight 🤍”

Like Michael Phelps, his pet Legend was a water lover. In an interview with Pet Business, the 23-time Olympic gold medalist shared that Legend was always "in and out of the pool, wanting to play." He loved to play around in the shallow pool area.

Michael Phelps has opened up about his inspiration to become a pet owner in the past

Michael Phelps has been a dog lover for the longest time. During his swimming days, he had adopted a dog named Stella. He spent a great time with her teaching her swimming. Later on, the family also began to pet a bulldog named Herman.

After Stella and Herman, Phelps had Legend and Juno. Moreover, the latest pet addition to his family is Onyx. The family welcomed their dog on Christmas in 2021.

Phelps has been extremely attached to all his pet dogs. In an interview with Pet Business, he shared what drove him to become a pet owner. He told,

"I’ve been a huge dog lover as long as I can remember. Dogs never disappoint and always help me keep things in perspective. They don’t care if I win another medal—they just want to know when we can run around the backyard and chase after the ball next. Their love is unconditional and they give me and my family plenty of joy in our lives."