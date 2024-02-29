"She would be alive if we had a secure border"- Riley Gaines expresses dissent on Riley Laken's death and criticizes the open border policy

Riley Gaines recently expressed her disappointment in Riley Laken's death, a 22-year-old nursing student who was found dead near a lake on the University of Georgia's campus on Monday, January 26, 2024.

The nursing student at Augusta University went for her daily run on campus and was found dead after her friend reported she did not come back.

Later, Laken's body was found on the University of Georgia's campus with a disfigured skull. According to police reports, Jose Antonio Ibarra, a Venezuelan migrant, sprung on Laken while she was on her morning run.

Although the young nursing student tried to fight back and call 911, the 26-year-old migrant attacked her after dragging her body to a secluded area. Laken lost her life to a blunt-force trauma.

Gaines took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to express her discontent and criticized the open border policy that allows the free movement of people without restrictions.

"No, her death wasn't a "one-off" & yes, she would be alive if we had a secure border."

"Say her name #LakenRiley," Gaines added.

Further, on "Takes," Gaines also criticized the President of the United States of America, Joe Biden saying,

"And if Donald Trump were still our president, Laken Riley would be alive today. Riley's death was entirely preventable. Joe Biden, Secretary Mayorkas, and their Democrat colleagues have created and encouraged a dangerous situation at our border that will undoubtedly last for decades."

"Every other state should follow Tennessee's lead" - Riley Gaines backs the new Tennessee bill that bans flags related to gender orientation

Riley Gaines supports the Tennessee bill banning flags based on gender.

Riley Gaines recently showed her support for the new Tennessee bill that bans the public and charter schools from displaying flags related to sexual and gender orientation on school campuses.

The former University of Kentucky swimmer, who has persistently voiced her opinions on transgender issues, affirmed her support for the bill, which specifies that any flag that calls to the attention of any gender, sexual orientation, political, racial, or partisan viewpoints is banned on school campuses.

Further, the bill also highlights that only official United States flags and Official Tennessee State flags will be allowed. Gaines took to X to express her approval and wrote:

"Good. Gender ideology has no place in schools. The only flags that belong in schools are the state & American flag"

"Every other state should follow Tennessee's lead," the former NCAA swimmer added.

