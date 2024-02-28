"Unconstitutional & viewpoint discrimination" - Riley Gaines files lawsuit against University of New Mexico for 'security fee'

Riley Gaines recently took a dig and filed a lawsuit against the University of New Mexico after it charged students a substantial fee for hosting the former NCAA swimmer.

The former University of Kentucky swimmer is the director of the Riley Gaines Center at Leadership Institute and was invited to present her viewpoints and experience at the University of New Mexico on October 4, 2023.

Members of the University of New Mexico Turning Point were asked to relocate the event to a place having the presence of police officers in September 2023, a month after they requested a venue. According to the lawsuit, Turning Point members were required to pay a hefty security fee.

Gaines, who was present at the event to share her viewpoints regarding transgender issues, took to social media to inform fans that she filed a lawsuit against the University of New Mexico after she was charged over $10,000 in security fees.

"Officially filed lawsuit against University of New Mexico for charging me >$10,000 in security fees based on my viewpoints & beliefs. Groups who hosted drag queens werent charged security fees."

"This is entirely unconstitutional & viewpoint discrimination," the former D1 college swimmer added.

Riley Gaines expresses disappointment after the hostage incident deemed to be "alleged"

Former swimmer and advocate for women's rights in sports, Riley Gaines, expressed her disappointment after the 2023 hostage incident at San Francisco State University was adjudged to be “alleged” and "unfounded."

The San Francisco State University's police department stopped the investigation into Gaines' hostage incident at San Francisco State University on April 6, 2023, referring to the charges as "alleged" and "unfounded."

Gaines was invited to the San Francisco State University campus to share her experience of competing against Lia Thomas, a transgender swimmer at the 2022 NCAA Championships. Both swimmers tied for fifth place, but only Thomas was presented with an award.

Following her speech, Gaines said she ran into a mob of violent protesters and was assaulted.

Gaines expressed her dissatisfaction on X (formerly Twitter) after she received an email from Detective Corporal Thalya Fernandez on February 2, 2024, highlighting that no charges would be filed, referring to the case as "alleged" and "unfounded."

"Remember when I was assaulted & held for ransom through the night by a mob of violent protesters at SFSU? The police have finally informed me the case has been suspended as all charges are alleged & unfounded. I guess audio, video, & eyewitness evidence aren't admissible in SF."

