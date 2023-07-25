"She’s in the conversation for greatest female athlete ever" - Fans react to Katie Ledecky’s stunning 1500m freestyle win at 2023 WAC

After her terrific performance at the 1500m freestyle in Fukuoka, the internet is convinced that Katie Ledecky is the greatest swimmer of all time.

On Tuesday (July 25), the 26-year-old achieved her 20th world swimming title at the World Aquatics Championship. Besides winning the gold medal, the Maryland swimmer stunned everyone with her unbelievable speed in the pool.

Katie Ledecky won her fifth world title at the 1500m freestyle event. Winning the race within a magnificent time frame of 15 minutes and 26.27 seconds, the swimmer left behind ace competitors like Italy's Simona Quadarella (15 minutes and 43.31 seconds) and China's Li Bingjie (15 minutes and 45.71 seconds).

NBC Olympics & Paralympics @NBCOlympics



@katieledecky is the first person to win five world titles in two different events AND she ties Michael Phelps for the most individual world golds in swimming (15).



And she won this 1500m free world title by 17 seconds. 🤯 pic.twitter.com/y6WeHj99IJ THAT'S KATIE LEDECKY!@katieledecky is the first person to win five world titles in two different events AND she ties Michael Phelps for the most individual world golds in swimming (15).And she won this 1500m free world title by 17 seconds. 🤯 #AQUAFukuoka23

The biggest stunner in Ledecky’s performance was her touching the finishing wall way before others. For a few seconds, she was the only one to appear at the end line leaving behind seven swimmers. Ledecky’s outstanding performance made fans appreciate her swimming prowess.

"I thought she was in the pool by herself."

"Not enough is said or written about Maryland’s own! Katie may be the greatest swimmer ever—m or f. And I would argue she’s in the conversation for greatest female athlete ever. What she does in the pool may not be seen for a generation or two."

Premal S. Shah @premal2000 Not enough is said or written about Maryland’s own! Katie may be the greatest swimmer ever—m or f. And I would argue she’s in the conversation for greatest female athlete ever. What she does in the pool may not be seen for a generation or two. twitter.com/nbcolympics/st…

Here are a few more comments on Ledecky's performance:

claybraham lincoln @ClayLaSoul Her casual dominance is wild. Doesn't get enough plaudits. There have always been people who win a lot, but my goodness, the gap here is legitimately insane, and she's won like this a whole bunch. twitter.com/kylesockwell/s…

bills gaming @IamTheBartender @kylesockwell freestyle isn't a thing. Its a type of race in which you can use any type of stroke or multiple strokes. The most common stroke used is the Front Crawl which Ledecky uses. She is without a doubt the greatest female front crawler of all time.

Luke @lastchairluke It's really not close. Ledecky continues to dominate like nothing we've ever seen. GOAT twitter.com/kylesockwell/s…

Premal S. Shah @premal2000 Not enough is said or written about Maryland’s own! Katie may be the greatest swimmer ever—m or f. And I would argue she’s in the conversation for greatest female athlete ever. What she does in the pool may not be seen for a generation or two. twitter.com/nbcolympics/st…

Jack @Jacwac19 One of the most dominant athletes I have ever seen, gets better with age and makes world class competition look like a joke twitter.com/kylesockwell/s…

Katie Ledecky's thoughts on her retirement

Katie Ledecky at Fukuoka 2023 World Aquatics Championships: Swimming - Day 3

After achieving seven Olympic gold medals and 19 world championship titles, Katie Ledecky has no plans to retire. Recently, while preparing for the World Aquatics Championship with her team in Singapore, the swimmer appeared in an interview with Associated Press.

The swimmer expressed that she loved the sport so much that she does not see herself retiring ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympics. Besides confirming her participation at the upcoming Olympics, she also hinted at competing at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

"I can't fully commit to it at this point in 2023. But if I'm still loving it, if I feel like my body can do it. I think I would give it a shot. It's amazing to have that opportunity to swim in the United States at an Olympics. It's a rare opportunity, so something that I'm excited about. Whether I'm competing or not, I'll definitely be there," Katie Ledecky stated (via ESPN).

Ledecky will be next seen competing in the 800m event at the world championship next week.