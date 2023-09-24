"So excited to be heading over to Berlin, Athens and Budapest" - Kaylee McKeown gears up for World Aquatics Swimming World Cup 2023

Australian swimmer Kaylee McKeown is looking forward to competing at the 2023 World Aquatics Swimming World Cup scheduled to be held at three different venues next month.

The World Aquatics Swimming World Cup, which serves as the qualifier for the 2024 World Aquatics Championships in Doha and the 2024 Paris Olympics, will be held for nine days in three venues - Berlin, Athens, and Budapest.

McKeown will compete at all three stops of the competition. She recently took to social media to share her excitement about the upcoming World Cup.

"So excited to be heading over to Berlin, Athens and Budapest for World Aquatics World Cup," she wrote.

McKeown competed at the 2023 World Aquatics Championships in Fukuoka, Japan, and achieved an incredible feat. She won five medals in Fukuoka, three of which were gold medals in the 50m backstroke, 100m backstroke, and 200m backstroke events. The Australian swimmer clinched two silver medals in the 4x100m medley and the 4x100m mixed medley.

The 2023 World Aquatics Swimming World Cup will be held in 50m pools, with the first three days i.e. October 6-8 in Berlin, Germany. Meet two will be held in Athens, Greece, from October 13 to 15. Budapest, Hungary will host the third meet from October 20 to 22.

Kaylee McKeown was named the Female Swimmer of the Meet

Kaylee McKeown at the 2023 World Aquatics Championships in Fukuoka, Japan

McKeown dominated the individual backstroke events. In the 50m backstroke, she secured the top place, clocking an impressive 27.08 seconds, leaving behind Regan Smith and Lauren Cox. Smith and Cox completed their races in 27.11 seconds and 27.20 seconds, respectively.

In the 100m backstroke, the Australian recorded a spectacular 57.53 seconds to finish first. She left behind the American swimmers, Regan Smith and Katharine Berkoff, who finished second and third, clocking 57.78 seconds and 58.25 seconds, respectively.

In the 200m backstroke, the 22-year-old clocked 2:03.85 and was followed by Regan Smith, who recorded 2:04.94. In the 4x100m medley, she swam the first lap, leading the Australian team to the second position on the podium. The team, including Emma McKeon, Abbey Harkin, and Mollie O'Callaghan, clocked 3:53.37 behind Team USA's 3:52.08.

In the 4x100m mixed medley, she again swam the first lap. The team, including Matthew Temple, Shayna Jack, and Zac Stubblety-Cook, clocked 3:39.03 behind China, who clocked 3:38.57.