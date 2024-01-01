"So hard to teach yet so powerful"- Michael Phelps' wife Nicole on the importance of personal accountability

Swimming legend Michael Phelps’s wife Nicole recently weighed in on the importance of 'personal accountability' in life. She shared a quote on social media, reckoning that it should be taught to children for a better upbringing.

Famously known as 'Mommy Advocate', Nicole Phelps frequently conducts online discussions on health awareness and child development with experts. Passionate about educating viewers on physical and mental wellness, she often shares encouraging quotes.

Recently, Nicole shared one on 'personal accountability' on her Instagram stories. The quote read:

“One day I realized that I didn’t want my children to grow up with a victim mentality thinking that life happens to them. So I started teaching them personal accountability.”

Below the quote, the 38-year-old further wrote:

“Personal accountability….. So hard to teach and yet so powerful as a human.”

Nicole Phelps's Instagram story (Image via Instagram)

Nicole Phelps is currently pregnant with her fourth child with Michael Phelps. They are parents to three sons — Boomer (7), Beckett (5), and Maverick (4). The couple welcomed their first child in 2016 before Phelps competed in the Rio Olympics, his last Olympic participation. Later on, they had Beckett and Maverick in 2018 and 2019 respectively.

In October 2023, Nicole and Michael Phelps confirmed their pregnancy. They also revealed that their fourth child is also a boy. They will be welcoming their little one in February 2024.

All about Michael Phelps’s wife’s fourth pregnancy

Nicole Phelps at Rio Olympics 2016 with son Boomer

During an interview with Today in November, Nicole Phelps shared how she realized about her pregnancy. She was supposed to undergo treatment for a headache. However, her doctor suggested she take a pregnancy test before starting the treatment procedure.

Nicole revealed how she felt when she was asked to take the pregnancy test, saying:

“I remember thinking, ‘There’s no way.’”

Furthermore, she shared that Michael Phelps was “ecstatic” when he learned about the positive results.

Recently, Nicole Phelps experienced cholestasis, a condition that she had faced during her previous pregnancies too. She wrote on her Instagram story:

“For those who have followed my journey with cholestasis in the past, I wanted to share an update. I’m doing an NST this am because my liver enzymes are somewhat increasing… and I share this in case any pregnant mama is having itchy hands/feet. Please don't ignore the itch, go get checked.”

Cholestasis is a liver condition that causes itching and other symptoms. It potentially carries complications in pregnancy, including chances of stillbirth.