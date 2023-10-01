South Korean swimmers earn military exemption after their victory at the Asian Games 2023

The ongoing 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou, China saw an incredible display from the South Korean swimmers who not only won the medals but also earned the military exemption.

The South Korean conscription requires an able-bodied male to join the military services, aged between 18 to 25 years, and serve for 18 months. However, the system allows military exemptions for a few athletes, musicians, ballet and other dancers who are given exemptions based on their performances on a world stage.

Athletes achieving the greatest feats at prestigious events, including winning any medal at the Olympics, or a gold in the Asian Games, receive the military exemption. From the ongoing 2023 Asian Games, a total of eight swimmers secured this exemption.

22-year-old Kim Woomin secured two gold medals, one in the men's 400m freestyle clocking 3:44.36, and one in 800m freestyle recording 7:46.03. Hwang Sun-Woo clinched a gold medal in the 200m with a time of 1:44.40 hence earning the exemption.

Woomin and Sun-Woo teamed up with Yang Jae-hoon and Lee Ho-Joon to secure South Korea's first-ever medal in the 4x200m freestyle relay event, setting an Asian record of 7:01.73. Baek Inchul and Ji Yuchan clinched the 50m butterfly and 50m freestyle titles respectively.

Other swimmers to claim the military exemptions were Lee Yooyeon and Kim Gunwoo, who only competed in the heats.

Controversy sparks as South Korea's E-sports star 'Faker' gets military exemption

South Korea's E-sports team

The South Korean E-sports team including Lee Sang-hyeok, also known as 'Faker', clinched a gold medal in the League of Legends event.

The South Korean conscription made amendments after e-sports, including the League of Legends, became an official medal-winning event at the 2023 Asian Games. It allowed the exemption of military service for any male winning a gold medal in the League of Legends at the Asian Games.

The amendment sparked a controversy as the BTS was not given any exemption despite their huge contribution to the South Korean economy. While the military law allowed a few K-pop stars to defer their service till the age of 30, it did not allow them to dodge it completely.

Netizens took to social media platforms to express their disappointment.

"I think that the S. Korean government cherry picking who receives exemption from military is unfair. People who do E-Sports are exempt, yet BTS is not..." wrote on user.

South Korea is often identified as the country where Esports and K-pop sprang. The military law gives exemptions to athletes and classical musicians. However, K-pop does not fall under the category of classical music.