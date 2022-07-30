Srihari Nataraj 100m backstroke swimming CWG 2022 final: When and where to watch in India, live streaming details, TV channel list

Indian swimmer Srihari Nataraj will be in action in the final of the 100m backstroke event at the Commonwealth Games 2022 (CWG 2022) on Saturday, July 30.

Nataraj finished fourth in the second semi-final and overall seventh, clocking 54.55s. South Africa's Pieter Coetze was the fastest swimmer across both semi-finals, clocking 53.67s.

Earlier in the heats, Nataraj competed in Heat 4, where he clocked 54.68s to finish third in his heat and fifth overall.

When and where to watch Srihari Nataraj's final in India?

The 100m backstroke finals will start at 1.30 am IST on July 31. Sony Sports Network has the broadcast rights for the Commonwealth Games 2022 in India.

Live streaming details, Indian TV channel list of CWG 2022

CWG 2022 will be broadcast live on Sony TEN 1, Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 3, Sony SIX and Sony TEN 4 channels in India. Live streaming will be available on the Sony LIV app and website.

Srihari Nataraj on cusp of history

The Bengaluru-based swimmer's personal best is 53.77s, which he'll look to emulate or even breach.

He's also in line to become the second Indian swimmer to win a Commonwealth Games medal. Prasanta Karmakar was India's first CWG swimming medalist, winning bronze in the para-swimming event in 2010.

At the Tokyo Olympics last year, Nataraj was the first Indian to swim in the classification A heat. He clocked 54:31s to finish 27th in the men's 100m backstroke event.

Nataraj has received good assistance from the Sports Authority of India and has also done well, competing in a plethora of events in the run-up to the Commonwealth Games. He's also part of the Sports Ministry's Target Olympic Podium Scheme.

