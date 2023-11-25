Srihari Nataraj and Sajan Prakash headline Nettakallappa All-India Swimming Championship

The 2023 edition of the Nettakallappa All-India Swimming Championship is all set to commence on Saturday, November 25, at the Nettakallappa Aquatic Centre (NAC) in Bengaluru, Karnataka.

The Nettakallappa All-India Swimming Championship 2023 consists of three age-group categories. They are as follows:

Senior - 18 years & above (Born in 2005 and before)

Group 1 - 15,16 & 17 years (Born in 2006, 2007 & 2008)

Group 2 - 12, 13 & 14 years (Born in 2008, 2009 & 2010)

Srihari Nataraj and Sajan Prakash are among the two senior swimmers who'll compete at the event. The other top names include Likith SP, Ridhima Veerendra Kumar, Harshita Jayaram, AS Anand, Nina Venkatesh, and Siva Sridhar.

The 50m event will be conducted in the ‘SKINS’ format at the Nettakallappa All-India Swimming Championship.

Dr Varun Nijhawan, Center Head at the Nettakallappa Aquatic Centre, was recently quoted as saying by PTI:

“This is the first Pan-India swimming event wherein the short course – 50m – events are being organized in ‘SKINS’ format."

The swimming competition will also include the 100m, 200m, and 400m events for men and women. Dr Varun Nijhawan concluded by saying:

“The competition also comprises long course – 100m, 200m and 400m – events to provide diversity and options for swimmers.”

The different events for men in time trial format include 100m freestyle, 400m freestyle, 100m backstroke, 100 breaststroke, 100m butterfly, and 200m individual medley.

The same events will be played in the Women Group 1, and Group 2 categories in the time trial format.

The skins knockout format will be held only for the open category in men and women. The events include 50m freestyle, 50m backstroke, 50m breaststroke, and 50m butterfly. They will be conducted in the 25m short course pool.

What is the prize money at the Nettakallappa All-India Swimming Championship 2023?

The Nettakallappa All-India Swimming Championship will be held on November 25 and 26 at the NAC in Bengaluru, with top swimmers from India competing for the prize.

The total prize money for the tournament is Rs. 10 lakh across all events. The breakdown of the cash prizes is as mentioned below:

Cash Awards for the Nettakallappa All-India Swimming Championship