"Stands atop the podium selfishly holding the women's team trophy" - Riley Gaines on trans runner Aspen Hoffman helping Seattle Academy win tournament

Women’s rights activist Riley Gaines recently slammed The Washington State Championship for allowing trans athlete Aspen Hoffman to compete and win trophies. The 23-year-old also pointed out the means the trans woman used to excel beyond other athletes this weekend.

Gaines has been working hard to protect the opportunities and rights of female athletes. She believes that in the pursuit of making sports more inclusive for trans athletes, the government is overlooking biologically female athletes.

She recently talked about The Washington State Championship which saw Seattle Academy winning the overall tournament with the help of Aspen Hoffman’s participation, who also won the overall third place individually.

This seemingly affected the performance of the Kings team which consisted of biologically female athletes. Moreover, when the parents of the female athletes tried to protest the matter, they were allegedly threatened by the police to leave the tournament.

Highlighting the competition's rules, Riley Gaines took to her X (formerly known as Twitter) to share pictures from the tournament and wrote:

"Kings gets cheated out of another 1st place team trophy as male from Seattle Academy contributes to women's team score. Individually, he placed 3rd overall."

Gaines continued to slam the championship, revealing insights:

“Yet again, Aspen (male) stands atop the podium selfishly holding the women's team trophy just as he did last week (picture below) Police threatened to arrest parents with "keep female sports female" signs if they didn't leave the public school property quietly The Washington state championship is this weekend”

Aspen Hoffman sparked massive controversy last year

Aspen Hoffman at Girls Silver Race 2022 (Image via runnerspace.com)

In 2022, the girls’ cross-country team from Seattle Academy High School qualified for the state championship, fanning huge controversy. Many believed that they only qualified due to trans student Aspen Hoffman’s participation in the girls’ team.

Before transitioning, Hoffman would finish 72nd in the League finals and would have ranked in the 48th position if she had participated in the 500-meter category as a male.

Post transition, Hoffman broke the Seattle Academy High School’s record in the 500-meter category for girls and also ranked first in the league. Moreover, when she competed at the district level, she ranked in 2nd place and qualified for Seattle Academy High School’s State Championship as well.