Summer McIntosh breaks fifth world junior record at Canadian Trials 

World Championships gold medalist Summer McIntosh broke a fifth world junior record while competing in the Canadian Swimming Trials. The 2023 Canadian Swimming Trials which began on March 28, 2023 and concluded yesterday.

Summer McIntosh made the 2023 Canadian Swimming Trials into one of her best competitive events ever. On the final day of the 2023 Canadian Swimming Trials, she set her fifth world junior record and Canadian record. McIntosh won the 200-meter freestyle event by clocking a time of 1:53.91.

She shaved a couple tenths of her own mark from last month. The Canadian Swimmer has broken eight junior world records in the past month. Three of her records came at the 2023 Pro Swim Series at Fort Lauderdale in the 200-meter butterfly, 200-meter freestyle, and the 200-meter individual medley events.

The remaining five records were set at the 2023 Canadian Swimming Trials in Toronto. Summer McIntosh set world records in the 400-meter freestyle with a time of 3:56.08 and in the 400-meter individual medley with a time of 4:25.87.

She further set world junior records as well. McIntosh set world junior records in the 200-meter individual medley (2:06.89) and also the 200-meter butterfly (2:04.70). The World Championships gold medallist achieved the aforementioned feats in the first five days of the competition itself.

The split comparison between McIntosh's performance in the 200-meter freestyle in the 2023 Canadian Swimming Trials and the 2023 Pro Swim Series in Fort Lauderdale, as revealed on SwimSwam, is attached below:

2023 Canadian Trials 2023 Pro Swim Series - Fort Lauderdale 50 27.02 27.13 100 55.58 56.08 150 1:24.87 1:25.15 200 1:53.91 1:54.13

When her performances in the 2023 Canadian Swimming Trials and 2023 Pro Swim Series in Fort Lauderdale were compared, Summer McIntosh started the race faster on the front. Her second 50 was about four-tenths of a second faster. These two fast swims in the first and second 50 made up for a slightly slower swim in the next two 50s.

Summer McIntosh leads the way in the final results of the women's 200-meter freestyle of the 2023 Canadian Swimming Trials

The results of the women's 200-meter freestyle finals of the 2023 Canadian Swimming Trials are attached below:

Summer McIntosh - 1:53.91 (World Junior Record and Canadian Record) Mary-Sophie Harvey - 1:58.40 Ella Jansen - 1:58.46 Emma O'Croinin - 1:58.94 Juli Brousseau - 1:59.05

All Time Rankings for the Women's 200-meter freestyle

The all-time rankings for the women's 200-meter freestyle as revealed on SwimSwam are attached below:

Federica Pellegrini (ITA) – 1:52.98, 2009 Ariarne Titmus (AUS) – 1:53.09, 2021 Allison Schmitt (USA) – 1:53.61, 2012 Katie Ledecky (USA) – 1:53.73, 2016 Summer McIntosh (CAN) – 1:53.91, 2023 Siobhan Haughey (HKG) – 1:53.92, 2021 Mollie O’Callaghan (AUS) – 1:54.01, 2022 Sarah Sjostrom (SWE) – 1:54.08, 2016

How many medals did Summer McIntosh win at the 2022 World Championships in Budapest?

The Canadian Swimmer won four medals at the 2022 World Championships (LC) in Budapest. She won the gold medal in the 200-meter butterfly event with a time of 2:05.20.

Summer claimed another gold medal in the 400-meter individual medley event with a time of 4:32.04. She won a silver medal in the 400-meter freestyle event followed by a bronze medal in the 4x200-meter freestyle event.

