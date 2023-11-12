"Thank you and God bless you" - Riley Gaines pays her tribute on Veterans Day 

American swimmer Riley Gaines paid her tribute to her country's servicemen and women on November 11, 2023, which is observed as Veterans Day in the USA.

She shared a heartfelt message for the veterans, thanking them for their service and expressing her gratitude for their dedication.

"We're blessed beyond belief to live in a country where men and women fight to secure, defend, and maintain the principles this country was founded on," she wrote. "To all veterans and activity duty members, thank you and God bless you," Gaines added.

Gaines paid a special tribute to her grandfather, a veteran, and shared multiple pictures of him, along with a selfie with her grandparents.

"My favorite veteran that I miss every day, my Poppy," she wrote.

Riley Gaines praises US Senator Josh Hawley for securing clarifications on NCAA's transgender athlete policies

Riley Gaines has vehemently advocated for restricting participation in women's sports to biological women. She also stated in her testimony that she was treated unfairly by the NCAA by being made to share the locker room with transgender swimmer Lia Thomas.

Gaines has also backed the UCI (Union Cycliste Internationale), the governing body for cycling, for banning transgender athletes from competing in women's category.

The former NCAA swimmer praised US Senator Josh Hawley after he asked for clarifications on NCAA's transgender policies from Charlie Baker, the president of the body.

"Thankful for @HawleyMO keeping the pressure on the NCAA to ensure fairness is prioritized in women's sports," she wrote.

Gaines also condemned the NCAA president for him not apologizing to her. She had sought an apology several times for being made to share the locker room with a biologically male athlete, but it wasn't forthcoming.