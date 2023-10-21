"Both boys and girls deserve privacy and spaces where the other sex can't enter" - Riley Gaines reacts to locker room issue in Virginia

Riley Gaines is well-known for her advocacy of women's sports and safety. She has been vocal in her opposition to the policy of Loudoun County Public Schools, which allows students to use locker rooms and bathrooms based on their gender identity, rather than their biological sex.

Gaines recently expressed support on X (formerly known as Twitter) for a father who spoke out about the discomfort his son and his son's teammates felt when sharing a boys' locker room with a biological female student.

She has been a critic of the policy adopted by Loudoun County Public Schools in August 2021, which was passed with a 7-2 vote in favor of LGBTQ and gender pronoun rights. The policy permits students to use facilities that align with their gender identity, regardless of their sex at birth.

Gaines argues that this policy infringes upon the privacy and safety of female students who have to share facilities with biological males. She also contends that it provides an unfair advantage to transgender athletes in women's sports.

Riley Gaines is not solely concerned about the girls' locker room situation; she also empathizes with the boys who face a similar issue. A Loudoun County father recently spoke to 7NewsDC, expressing how uncomfortable his son and his son's teammates felt about sharing a boys' locker room with a biological female student.

The father described his son as feeling "violated" and "exposed" by the girl's presence in the locker room. He also mentioned that his son's coach informed him that compliance with the policy was mandatory, or disciplinary action would be taken.

Riley Gaines used X to voice her support for the father and his son. She wrote:

"BOTH boys and girls deserve privacy and spaces where the other sex can't enter. Boys shouldn't have to be concerned and uncomfortable with a woman entering their locker room either."

Riley Gaines is a strong advocate for women's rights and dignity, particularly in light of the challenges women face in today's society, including those posed by certain aspects of transgender ideology that aim to redefine womanhood. She used her Instagram platform to celebrate Real Women's Day, an occasion that recognizes the biological reality and uniqueness of women.

Gaines shared a photo of herself along with a caption that conveyed a powerful message affirming the identity and worth of women. Her message emphasized that women should be celebrated as they are, without needing additional terms or labels. She wrote:

"This October 10th (X/X), we're celebrating Real Women's Day. You know, the kind that can give birth, breastfeed, and menstruate but lacks a Y chromosome. The only kind of woman Women are not menstruators, bleeders, chestfeeders, cervix-havers, uterus-owners, egg-producers, or people with birthing capacity. Women are just women. Adult human females."