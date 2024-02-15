Riley Gaines has applauded a new bill passed in the Tennessee General Assembly that bans the display of pride flags. The legislation, initially introduced in November 2023, prohibits schools and teachers from displaying Pride or Transgender flags.

Gaines, a vocal critic of transgender female athletes in women's sports, shared this on her X (formerly Twitter) account. She tweeted:

"Tennessee bill would ban flags based on gender, politics, sexual orientation in schools"

The former collegiate swimmer added:

"The American and State flags are the only flags that should be in schools. This shouldn't be a partisan bill."

Representative Gino Bulso, one of the sponsors of this bill, told his colleagues that it addressed the issue of 'whether parents should be the ones who decide what values their children are exposed to when they go to school'.

However, the amended bill doesn't restrict students from displaying the flags. The Tennessean stated that no part of the bill seems to prohibit the display of pride signs, motifs of pride or trans solidarity, or messages of support.

In August 2023, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signed the Senate Bill 15 "Save Women's Sports Act" and commended Gaines' advocacy for women's sports. The swimmer said:

"It's pretty amazing that this law is even necessary. If you have eyes and a brain and any amount of common sense you can easily comprehend the fact that men on average, and this is a fact, are taller, stronger, are powerful, can jump higher than women." (via Campus Reform)

Riley Gaines sees recognition of transgender identities as a 'spiritual warfare'

Former All-American swimmer Riley Gaines, who was a guest speaker at Gov. Kim Reynold's annual fundraiser in October 2023, said that the recognition of transgender identities in general is a spiritual warfare.

Riley Gaines says there are only two sexes - man and woman.

Gaines said, via Des Moines Register:

"As a Christian myself, I entirely see this as spiritual warfare. It's no longer about right versus wrong or good versus bad. This really is about moral versus evil."

Gaines, 23, recounted competing against transgender swimmer Lia Thomas in the 200-yard freestyle at the 2022 NCAA Championships and tying for fifth place. She shared that she asked why were they adamant on giving the trophy to a man in women's swimming freestyle.

She said:

"There is just man and woman, and God created them."

She has often said in her speeches that men are men and women are women:

"There are only two sexes. You can't change your sex and each sex is deserving of equal opportunities."

Gaines has also faced criticism for her stance, especially from transgender rights activists. Earlier this month, protesters dropped in on Gaines and Bethany Hamilton's during their library story hour in Missouri.