"The best freestylers" - Fans react to Katie Ledecky and Robert Finke's latest post together

Katie Ledecky is by far one of the greatest swimmers to have emerged in the past decade. She has conquered whichever competition she has competed in. From the Olympics to the World Championships, Ledecky has won it all.

Robert Finke, the American swimmer, is an exciting prospect to have emerged into the spotlight in recent years. He claimed two gold medals at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021. Finke has represented the United States of America at the 2016 Pan Pacific Championships as well.

Katie Ledecky posted a photo on Instagram along with Robert Finke on February 23, 2023. Ledecky wrote the following caption along with the photo:

"Good luck to everyone facing winter storms this week… grab your parka 👍🏼 and stay safe ❄️🙏🏼😎☃️"

The Washington-born swimmer showed a thumbs-up sign in the photo, with Robert Finke standing by her side holding his parka.

Reacting to this photo, one of Katie Ledecky's followers commented:

"the best freestylers"

Both Ledecky and Finke excel in the 800-meter and 1500-meter freestyle events. Hence, the Instagram user would have called them the best freestylers, which looks like a tribute to Ledecky and Finke.

Ledecky won the Female Athlete of the Year award and Finke won the Male Athlete of the Year award at the 2022 Golden Goggles.

There were plenty of other reactions to Katie Ledecky's Instagram post, from various people.

American swimmer and four-time Olympic gold medallist Allison Schmitt wrote:

"Brrrr stay warm!!!"

An Instagram user wrote:

"I love you Katie I will stay safe to watch you in Paris!"

Another one of Ledecky's followers wrote:

"Stay Safe, Katie!!!❤️❤️❤️🙌🙌🙌"

A few more reactions are attached below:

"Thanks, here in Toronto it’s quite snowy 😂"

"Love ya Katie💓LA is pouring I hope to see U swimming here in May!💙💗"

"The best in the world❤️❤️❤️"

"Can't wait to see you in Paris! Love you Katie!"

"Hi Katie I am a big fan and love to swim, you inspire me, I swim for the winter and summer. Have the same swim parka"

"@katieledecky hope to see ya in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. At the TYR Pro series"

The Instagram account of TYR Sport, the apparel company, termed Ledecky and Finke as "parka pals." The Instagram post by the American swimming star has garnered over 10K likes so far.

How many medals did Katie Ledecky and Robert Finke win at the Tokyo Olympics?

The Tokyo Olympics in 2021 was Katie Ledecky's third Summer Games. She has competed in the 2012 London Olympics and the 2016 Rio Olympics also. In Tokyo, she won gold medals in the 800-meter freestyle and 1500-meter freestyle, along with silver medals in the 400-meter freestyle and 4x200-meter freestyle events.

Katie Ledecky of Team USA

Ledecky claimed the gold medal in the 800-meter freestyle event, completing the event with a time of 8:12.57. Her other gold medal came in the 1500-meter freestyle event when she clocked a time of 15:37.34 in the finals of the 1500-meter freestyle event.

The Washington-born swimmer finished as the runner-up in the 400-meter freestyle and 4x200-meter freestyle events and clinched the silver medal in both events.

The Tokyo Olympics, on the other hand, was Robert Finke's debut Olympics. He won the gold medal in the 800-meter freestyle and 1500-meter freestyle events. Finke clocked a time of 7:41.87 in the 800-meter freestyle event and clinched the gold medal.

Gold medalist Robert Finke of Team United States

Robert Finke clocked a time of 14:39.65 in the finals of the 1500-meter freestyle event and won the gold medal. Finke and Ledecky will be looking forward to representing the USA at the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

Poll : 0 votes