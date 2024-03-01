"The message is pro-common sense, pro-reality, pro-truth, pro-woman"- Riley Gaines briefs about her new book that's set for May 2024 release

Former NCAA swimmer Riley Gaines has written a book "Swimming Against the Current" which is set to be released on May 21, 2024.

The "Swimming Against the Current - Fighting for Common Sense in a World That’s Lost its Mind," falling under the non-fiction, political science, commentary, and opinion genres, is co-authored by A.J Gregory, an American writer.

Gaines, who has been a fervent advocate of women's rights in sports, started voicing her opinions on transgender issues, including their participation in women's sports, after the 2022 NCAA Championships.

During the championships, the former University of Kentucky swimmer tied with Lia Thomas, a transgender swimmer. Although both the swimmers tied for the fifth place after registering a time of 1:43.40 in the 200-yard freestyle event, only Thomas was presented with the fifth-place trophy, and Gaines was asked to pose with the sixth-place trophy, something that did not fit well with her.

Gaines has presented her viewpoints on transgender issues in the book while backing them with science, facts, and logic. She shared the exciting news with her fans on X (formerly known as Twitter).

"I did the thing & wrote a book! The message is pro-common sense, pro-reality, pro-truth, pro-woman," the former D1 athlete wrote. "My new book "Swimming Against the Current" comes out May 2024. Preorder at link below."

Expand Tweet

"I've been assaulted and held to ransom," Riley Gaines speaks on the mistreatment she receives while speaking on transgender issues

Riley Gaines spoke about the abuse she faces.

Riley Gaines has always asserted her opinion fiercely, resulting in frequent backlash.

When she was invited to the San Francisco State University campus to share her experience, she ran into a mob of violent dissenters and was assaulted while held for ransom. Unfazed by the criticisms, she shared a video on X, stating she has regularly faced abuse.

"I can go on a whole rant about things that I personally experienced in terms of backlash," said the former swimmer. "You know I've drinks poured on me. I've had glass bottles thrown at me. I've been spit on."

"I've been assaulted and held to ransom for four hours where these protestors demanded that if I wanted to make it home to see my family safely again I had to pay them money. The list goes on...death threats, people showing up to my house, drones flying above my house," Gaines said.

Expand Tweet