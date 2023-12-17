"The power of public opinion & accountability" - Riley Gaines on University of Washington revoking transgender volleyball player's scholarship

Riley Gaines recently criticized a transgender volleyball player competing against cisgender women and expressed her content after the latter was denied a scholarship.

Tate Drageset, a transgender volleyball player, was about to secure one of the twelve D1 volleyball scholarships that are offered to women. Drageset was presented the California Interscholastic Federation’s Division 5 Player of the 2022-23 season award after she contributed to two USA volleyball teams that won national titles.

In June 2023, the 17-year-old reportedly made a verbal commitment to enroll in the University of Washington to earn one of the twelve scholarships extended over four years, with only two or three being offered per year.

A few days ago, Gaines condemned Drageset for snatching away an opportunity for female athletes. She also recommended the University of Washington to overturn the scholarship.

"Male takes women's volleyball scholarship at ... a soon-to-be Big 10 school Stealing the already few opportunities for women at the collegiate level. How can he be proud? @UWVolleyball should rescind the scholarship if they really care about women. He can play with the men," Gaines wrote.

The former NCAA swimmer recently updated the fans that the University of Washington apparently revoked the scholarship, stating that the coaches were supposedly unaware of the player's sex.

"It's alleged that @UWVolleyball rescinded the scholarship from the male vying to play with the women. Sources say the coaches had NO idea he is a male. He and his family concealed his sex throughout the entering recruiting process. The power of public opinion & accountability," the former swimmer said.

“This happens a lot for something that never happens" -Riley Gaines after transgender athlete sets new collegiate school record in women’s category

Riley Gaines expressed her opinions after Sadie Schreiner, a transgender woman, set a new school record in the women’s category for 300m even during the last meet ahead of the winter break at Rochester Institute of Technology at Nazareth University in New York, on December 8, 2023.

Schreiner secured the top position after clocking a time of 41.80 seconds. The trans athlete left behind two female athletes to set a new record. Gaines subsequently slammed the athlete, stating:

"New collegiate school record in women's 300m at !!! Except it was set by a male. This happens a lot for something that never happens," she continued.

