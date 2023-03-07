"The sunsets were breathtaking" - Fans in awe as Katie Ledecky's photo dump from Fort Lauderdale

Katie Ledecky is regarded as one of the greatest swimmers to have graced the sport of swimming. Ever since her gold medal at the 2012 London Olympics, Ledecky has gone on to scale greater heights in swimming.

From world records to Olympic medals, Katie Ledecky has checked all the boxes a swimmer could ever dream of. She recently competed in the TYR Pro Swim Series at the Fort Lauderdale Aquatic Center.

Following the conclusion of the TYR Pro Swim Series, Katie Ledecky posted a photo on Instagram with the following caption:

"The sunsets were breathtaking 🤭🤩 Got in some good racing last week in Fort Lauderdale👌🏼☀️🌴 #TYRProSeries"

She posted two photos of herself, but in the third photo, we can see Katie alongside Natalie Hinds and Kieran Smith. Katie Ledecky put on an up-and-down performance at the TYR Pro Swim series in Fort Lauderdale.

The American swimmer emerged victorious in the 800-meter freestyle event with a time of 8:14.70. But she was defeated in the 200-meter freestyle event. Summer McIntosh claimed victory with a time of 1:54.13, while Ledecky finished in second place.

Katie Ledecky won the 400-meter individual medley with a time of 4:36.04. She didn't have a great time in the finals of the 200-meter butterfly, as Katie completed the event with a time of 2:17.19. The Washington-born swimmer finished in second place in the 100-meter freestyle with a time of 54.01.

Fans react to Katie Ledecky's Instagram post

Many fans and followers reacted to Katie's photo dump from Fort Lauderdale. Some of the reactions are attached below:

American swimmer and Olympic gold medalist Natalie Hinds wrote:

"big hugs, I’m so proud of you!"

Elizabeth Beisel, a two-time Olympic medallist, wrote:

"You rock 💙🧡 have the best time with your family this week!"

Former American swimmer and two-time Olympic medallist Lia Neal wrote:

"Is your secret sauce to ~chase sunsets?~ ☀️👄☀️"

Katie Ledecky, competing in the Women's 400m Freestyle Final during the Toyota U.S. Open Championships

A few more reactions are attached below:

"I was amazed by all competitors but watching you in those 800mts inspired me to train harder to achieve my goals!! 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 thank you Katie!! 🌅"

"You did amazing!"

"Great meet results to roll right into your birthday week. Have a wonderful time!"

"I don't mean to be that guy, however, the sun sets in the west and ft Lauderdale is on the east coast. I'm not sure how you saw the sunset unless you went to a super tall building or something."

"Come back and see us soon in FTL🌴💦 You are always welcome with us! Go Gators🐊"

"🙌🙌🙌❤️❤️❤️ we loved having you here 🥰🥰🥰"

"I can’t believe you were in Fort Lauderdale like half a mile from Ft. Lauderdale AC and I didn’t get the chance to go see the race !!! 😢😢😩😩😩"

"Great pictures, Katie. Feels like we're celebrating with you! 🙌🔥"

"You did so good, Katie!!!!! Incredible!!!❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"

"Congratulations! Just enjoy the game.😍🥰"

"congrats on your win!!! 😍"

Several fans congratulated Katie in the comments section for the victories she claimed in the TYR Pro Swim Series at Fort Lauderdale.

With the event in Fort Lauderdale done and dusted, Katie Ledecky will be looking forward to preparing herself for upcoming events throughout the year. But her main focus would be the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

