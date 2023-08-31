The trials were not easy" - Caeleb Dressel unwraps his U.S World Trials performance

Seven-time Olympics gold medalist, Caeleb Dressel missed out on competing in the 2023 World Aquatics Championships in Fukuoka, Japan as he was unable to qualify at the U.S. World Trials held in Indianapolis.

Dressel tied for the 22nd place in the prelims for 50m freestyle and finished third in the 50m butterfly with a time of 22.35 seconds, falling short of what was needed for qualifying at the World Championships.

In an interview with Swinswam, he spoke about his performance at the U.S. World Trials describing how tough it was to compete in them. However, he also expressed his joy in coming back to the sport after withdrawing from it in 2022. He said:

"The trials were not easy. That was not easy at all. Swimming in lane eight and getting scratched into eight final, swimming in the 'C' final. But you know what I showed up there to swim and compete. I didn't show up there if I made an 'A' final because of a pride thing, No. I showed up there to swim and that's why I love the Sport. It's the most fair sport ever and those are the times I got, those are the times I train for"

He continued:

"I don't want to sound arrogant but I'm used to being out in front and used to being in those lanes - fours and fives"

Dressel had pulled out from the 2022 World Aquatics Championships in Budapest citing an unspecified health issue. Before withdrawing, he won two gold medals in the men's 4x100m freestyle relay and 50m butterfly.

He competed in his first race at the 2023 Atlanta Classic after Budapest, where he finished second in the 100m butterfly event and third in 50m freestyle.

Caeleb Dressel is delighted to welcome a baby boy along with his wife

Caeleb and his wife Meghan Dressel are excited to welcome their new baby due in February. The swimmer took to his Instagram to share a few pictures from the gender reveal ceremony and revealed:

"BABY DRESSEL IS A .....BOY,"

"We couldn’t be more excited for you, little dude🥹 Mommy and Daddy love you SO much!💙," he wrote.

The couple appeared excited and full of joy during the celebration. Caeleb and Meghan got married in 2021 after being in a relationship since 2013 and getting engaged in 2019.