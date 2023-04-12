TYR Pro Swim Series Westmont: Schedule, venue, tickets, players, and more

The 2023 TYR Pro Swim Series Westmont is set to begin on April 12, 2023 and will run until April 15, 2023. The previous two TYR Pro Swim Series were held in Knoxville and Fort Lauderdale. This will be the third stop on the USA's swimming circuit meets.

The TYR Pro Swim series Knoxville was held from January 11 to 14 this year. The second stop in the TYR Swim Series was at Fort Lauderdale. The Fort Lauderdale meeting was held from March 1 to 4. Like the previous two TYR Pro Swim series this year, the Westmont meet will feature a plethora of star swimmers such as Leon Marchand, Ryan Murphy, Regan Smith, Lilly King, and Bobby Finke.

Their participation will make the TYR Pro Swim Series Westmont even more exciting for the audience who gather at the arena to watch their favorite swimmers compete for top honors.

TYR Pro Swim Series Westmont schedule

The TYR Pro Swim Series is scheduled to be held from April 12, 2023 to April 15, 2023. The 800-meter freestyle event for both men and women will be held on Day 1 of the Westmont meet. This will be the only event on Day 1.

From Day 2 to the final day of the Westmont meeting, the prelims will be held at 9 am and the finals will be held at 6 pm. The schedule as posted on the USA Swimming website is attached below:

TYR Pro Series Westmont Schedule (Image via usaswimming.org)

Venue for the TYR Pro Swim Series Westmont

The venue for the competition is the FMC Natatorium at Ty Warner Park. The FMC Natatorium is located at 275 Plaza Dr, Westmont, IL 60559 according to the USA Swimming website.

The FMC Natatorium is a 71,000 square foot aquatic facility in the DuPage County community of Westmont, just over 20 miles west of downtown Chicago.

Tickets for the TYR Pro Swim Series Westmont

Tickets for the TYR Pro Swim series at Westmont can be purchased on the FMC Natatorium website. The ticket cost ranges from $5 to $10 but from Day 2 onwards, the ticket cost is posted as $10 for prelims as well as the finals. It seems the tickets need to be purchased separately for the prelims and finals.

Swimmers competing in the TYR Pro Series Westmont

Several star swimmers are competing in the TYR Pro Series at Westmont. This would definitely attract a huge crowd to the event. Rising star Leon Marchand will also compete in Westmont.

Leon Marchand will compete in the 200-meter breaststroke, 200-meter butterfly, 200-meter individual medley, and 400-meter individual medley. Bobby Finke will be competing in the 400-meter freestyle, 800-meter freestyle, 1500-meter freestyle, 400-meter individual medley, and 200-meter backstroke.

Other male swimmers competing in Westmont include Hunter Armstrong, Chase Kalisz, Carson Foster, Shaine Casas, Ryan Murphy, Kieran Smith, and Destin Lasco. As far as female swimmers are concerned, one of the best swimmers in the world at present, Katie Ledecky, has withdrawn from the competition due to illness.

Regan Smith reacts after competing in the Women's 100m Butterfly Final during the Toyota U.S. Open Championships

Regan Smith will compete in all three backstroke events as well as the 100-meter butterfly and 200-meter butterfly events. Lilly King will be competing in the 50-meter breaststroke, 100-meter breaststroke, and 200-meter breaststroke.

Leah Smith will compete in the 800-meter freestyle, 200-meter freestyle, 400-meter freestyle, 200-meter IM, and 100-meter freestyle.

Scoring, prize money, and parking facility details for the TYR Pro Swim Series Westmont

There will be no team or individual scoring at the TYR Pro Series in Westmont, according to usaswimming.org. The details regarding the prize money as revealed on the aforementioned source are attached below:

1st place - $1500

2nd place - $1000

3rd place - $500

Parking facilities are also arranged at the competition site. According to usaswimming.org, there are 300 spaces located at the FMC Natatorium, 220 across the street at TY-Warner Park, and 125 on-street parking.

Poll : 0 votes