US Olympic Swimming Trials 2021: How to buy tickets? 

Ending weeks of uncertainty, the much-anticipated US Olympic Swimming Trials is finally set to kick off on June 4 and continue until June 20. The event will witness a few leading swimmers fight it out for a berth at the Tokyo Olympics.

While the first wave of swimming trials will be held from June 4-7, the second will kick off on June 13 and continue until June 20. The second wave will act as a qualifying event for the swimmers to make the team for the Tokyo Olympics.

Swimmers who have met the original Olympic Trials qualifying times will feature in Wave I, out of which two swimmers who finish on top in each event will advance to Wave II. However, swimmers who have set tougher qualifying times have progressed to Wave II already.

Earlier this year, USA Swimming released a revised schedule to split the US Olympic Swimming Trials into two competitions over COVID-19 concerns.

How many athletes have qualified for the Trials?

According to a swimming website, more than 1,500 athletes have qualified for the Trials. Nearly 907 athletes will feature in Wave I, while the remaining 658 will compete in Wave II as of now. Of the total number of qualified athletes, at least 837 have qualified in multiple events.

How and where to buy tickets for US Olympic Swimming Trials?

With the excitement for the event being high, here's a look at how fans can purchase tickets for the US Olympic Swimming Trials.

Organizers have launched their single-session ticket sales on June 1 at 10 AM CDT. Tickets for the preliminary and final events for both Wave I and II will be available on Ticketmaster and the CHI Health Center Omaha box-office.

How much will the tickets cost?

According to the US Olympic Trials Committee, the single-session tickets will range from $15 to $50 each, depending on location. Average ticket prices will cost $20 to $35 each, and half of tickets will cost less than $30.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee