US Olympic Swimming trials 2021 Wave 1 Results: Katie McCarville, Tristan Dewitt and Kristin Cornish emerge as stars on day 4

Wave 1 of the US Olympic swimming trials concluded on Monday at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Nebraska. Eight events were held on the final day of the first segment of this 2 part qualification tournament.

A total of 16 lanes at next week's Wave 2 penultimate qualification tournament were contested on the day, as swimmers eye Olympic swimming success at Tokyo 2020 in July.

🏊‍♀️ 900+ swimmers qualified

👏 750 first time qualifiers

🌟 42% are teenage up-and-comers

🔜 2 from each event will move on to Wave II



Who's ready for the #SwimTrials21 wildcard event? 🙌 — USA Swimming (@USASwimming) June 3, 2021

Those that proceed to Wave 2 will run the guantlet of competing against Olympic swimming heavyweights such as freestyle specialist Caeleb Dressel and 5 time gold medal winner Katie Ledecky.

U.S. Olympic Swimming Heavyweight: Caeleb Dressel

See here for your full U.S. Olympic swimming trials schedule.

Women's 200 IM

Katie McCarville (2:15.09) touched the wall first to earn her 2nd lane at Wave 2. Ella Bathurst (2:15.64) maintained pace with McCarville until the final 50 when the victor broke away and clinched top spot and qualification to the next stage of the US Olympic swimming trials.

Men's 200 IM

Tristan Dewitt (2:02.03) improved on his morning heat time by almost a full 2 seconds as he won the men's 200 individual medley final. A controlled performance saw him lead runner-up Spencer Aurnou-Rhees (2:02.43) for the majority of the race, losing the lead just once on the backstroke. Both will proceed to the next stage of the U.S. Olympic swimming trials.

Women's 50 Free

The first tie for 2nd place of the trials came in the women's 50 free finals. Camillie Spink and Anna Moesch recorded times of 25.54, meaning both earned a lane each at Wave 2 and a shot at Olympic swimming success.

Missy Cundiff (25.46) remained true to her prelims form and touched the wall first once again.

Spink and Moesch Tie for 2nd Place With 25.5 50 Free, #24 All-Time in Age Group https://t.co/8s7JQZooOH — SwimSwam (@swimswamnews) June 8, 2021

Men's 50 Free

A slender lead of just 0.02 sees Jack Armstrong (22.55) clinch 1st place over Eric Anderson (22.57). Both swimmers recorded personal best times and earned advancement to Wave 2. The race ran neck and neck from start to finish with Armstrong maintaining a thin lead throughout. Truly, the entertainment value of Olympic swimming was well presented in this gruelingly close race.

Women's 200 Breast

Both 1st and 2nd finishers produced controlled performances to earn their places in the next round of the U.S. Olympic swimming qualification. Gracie Weyant (2:31.10) and Abigail Herscu (2:31.53) stayed with the pack before expending the bulk of their energy on the final 50.

Men's 200 Breast

With a hint of deja vu Alec Cullen (2:14.38), Jakob Frick (2:14.40) and Coleman Modglin (2:15.49) finished in 1st, 2nd and 3rd respectively. The trio posted the 3 fastest times in the morning heats, with Cullen and Frick's final standings decided by a photo finish. Both will pursue their Olympic swimming ambitions at next week's Wave 2 program.

Women's 1500 Free

No morning heat was necessary with just the 6 swimmers competing in the women's 1500 freestyle event. Kristin Cornish (16:42.63) stole the show with a dominant performance from the first kick. The Badger Swim Club member quickly broke away from the pack and maintained her pace in arguably the most impressive performance of the day. She could well be on the cards for a respectable finish at Wave 2 and subsequent Olympic swimming success at Tokyo 2020.

Audrey Coffey (16:49.09) touched the wall 2nd and will join Cornish at the next round of Olympic swimming qualification.

Men's 1500 Free

Joshua Brown (15:35.94) and Owen Lloyd (15:36.24) reserved the bulk of their energy for the latter stages of this lengthy event, going on to claim 1st and 2nd respectively. Jake Narvid (15:38.69) took an early lead, seeming too far ahead to be caught at one point. However, the Tennessee Swimming Club representative struggled to maintain pace and eventually settled for 3rd place.

This was a race that highlihgted the importance of energy preservation in Olympic swimming.

Olympic Trials Wave I Final:



Jake Narvid churns out a stellar 1500m freestyle, finishing third in the event, with a time of 15:38.69!



His time is a new LCM 1500 personal-best!#GBO | #SwimTrials21 pic.twitter.com/z65eRJbNsu — Tennessee Swimming (@Vol_Swim) June 8, 2021

Full Results of Day 1 U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials

Finals Results

Women's 200 IM (Finals)

Kate McCarville (SPA) = 2:15.09 Ella Bathurst (TEAM) = 2:15.64 Malia Rausch (ASC) = 2:16.42

Men's 200 IM (Finals)

Tristan Dewitt (ISC) = 2:02.03 Spencer Aurnou-Rhees (NAAC) = 2:02.43 Kyle Maas (MLA) = 2:03.03

Women's 50 Free (Finals)

Missy Cundiff (TRIB) = 25.46 Camille Spink (NCAP) = 25.54 Anna Moesch (STAC) = 25.54

Men's 50 Free (Finals)

Jack Armstrong (BATS) = 22.55 Eric Anderson (NLSA) = 22.57 Matthew Essing (TUS) = 22.63

Women's 200 Breast (Finals)

Gracie Weyant (SYS) = 2:31.10 Abigail Herscu (LAC) = 2:31.53 Kristina Murphy (AZTC) = 2:31.89

Men's 200 Breast (Finals)

Alec Cullen (UCSB) = 2:14.38 Jakob Frick (NCAP) = 2:14.40 Coleman Modglin (ZSC) = 2:15.49

Women's 1500 Free (Finals)

Kristin Cornish (BAD) = 16:42.63 Audrey Coffey (HUSK) = 16:49.09 Alivia Lindorfer (WA) = 16:55.85 Aurora Roghair (IFLY) = 16:57.40 Juli Arzave (TAC) = 17:03.38 Hayley Pike (BA) = 17:26.33

Men's 1500 Free (Finals)

Joshua Brown (HIGH) = 15:35.94 Owen Lloyd (NCS) = 15:36.24 Jake Narvid (TENN) = 15:38.69

Prelims Results

Women's 200 IM (Prelims)

Ella Bathhurst (TEAM) = 2:16.04 Trude Rothrock (TENN) = 2:16.51 Kate McCarville (SPA) = 2:16.99 Malia Rausch (ASC) = 2:17.30 Diana Dunn (UofL) = 2:17.74 Danika Katzer (TENN) = 2:17.74 Hannah Ownbey (AU) = 2:17.87 Keelan Cotter (TAC) = 2:18.31

Men's 200 IM (Prelims)

Spencer Aurnou-Rhees (NAAC) = 2:03.82 Tama Tuitama (BYU) = 2:03.85 Tristan Dewitt (ISC) = 2:03.96 Diego Nosack (THSC) = 2:04.33 Colter Carman (TXLA) = 2:04.36 Ansel Froass (RAYS) = 2:04.39 Henry Bethel (CCAC) = 2:04.40 Kyle Maas (MLA) = 2:04.42

Women's 50 Free (Prelims)

Missy Cundiff (TRIB) = 25.49 Taylor Petrak (OSU) = 25.58 Camille Spink (NCAP) = 25.63 Kristina Paegle (ISC) = 25.65 Kobie Melton (UARK) = 25.67 Anna Moesch (STAC) = 25.68 Kaylin Winter (QSS) = 25.70 Elise Garcia (CAL) = 25.81

Men's 50 Free (Prelims)

Jack Armstrong (BATS) = 22.76 Matthew Essing (TUS) = 22.78 Caleb Duncan (UofL) = 22.79 Eric Anderson (NLSA) = 22.80 Chris Guiliano (TOPS) = 22.84 Brandon Hamblin (ISC) = 22.87 Danny Tucker (CWAC) = 22.90 Skyler Cook-Weeks (QU) = 22.90

Women's 200 Breast (Prelims)

Gracie Weyant (SYS) = 2:32.24 Kate Steward (KANS) = 2:32.74 Andrea Fischer (AKRN) = 2:32.82 Ainsly Jones (DYNA) = 2:33.03 Kristina Murphy (AZTC) = 2:33.24 Annika McEnroe (YSSC) = 2:33.31 Karina Kanary (TXLA) = 2:33.34 Abigail Herscu (LAC) = 2:33.81

Men's 200 Breast (Prelims)

Jakob Frick (NCAP) = 2:15.73 Alec Cullen (UCSB) = 2:15.77 Coleman Modglin (ZSC) = 2:16.36 Peter Bretzmann (NCAC) = 2:16.81 Connor Dalbo (SMU) = 2:16.88 Matt Murphy (NAVY) = 2:16.95 Parker Macy (NOVA) = 2:17.05 Aidan Kreiley (UofL) = 2:17.08

Women's 1500 Free (Prelims)

(Only 6 swimmers are registered for women's 1500 meaning no prelims were held at Wave 1 of the US Olympic swimming trials)

Men's 1500 Free (Prelims)

Brice Barrieault (SAND) = 15:40.05 Simon Lamar (FAST) = 16:02.61 Curtis Wiltsey (NCS) = 16:05.41 Jack Vandeusen (BSS) = 16:18.49

