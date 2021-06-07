US Olympic Swimming trials 2021 Wave 1 Results: Sally Tafuto, Nikki Venema and Colby Mefford headline Day 3

Day 3 of Wave 1 of the U.S. Olympic swimming trials, held in Omaha, Nebraska, came to an impressive end on Sunday evening with more personal bests blown out of the water. A further 12 lanes at next week's penultimate wave 2 were earned by the end of day 3.

The eventual top 2 finishers for each event at the Olympic swimming trials will go on to represent their country at Tokyo Olympics 2020 in July.

A total of 3 Olympic swimming events were contested on day 3, including 400m freestyle, 100m butterfly and 200m backstroke. Each event featured a women and men's bout.

U.S. Olympic swimming heavyweight Katie Ledeckey holds the current world record for the women's 400m freestyle at a staggering 3:56.46. Finishing first at Rio 2016, the National Capital's Swim Club representative heads into Tokyo 2020 with a total of 5 Olympic swimming gold medals under her belt.

When you have a date at 6, but #SwimTrials21 finals at 8p. 👨‍💼🏊‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/vZWMb6pvFD — USA Swimming (@USASwimming) June 6, 2021

Women's 400 Freestyle

A controlled and consistent performance earned Sally Tafuto (4:13.98) 1st place in the women's 400 free on the night. She held 1st from the first kick with Malia Rausch (4.15.04) pulling away from Addie Sauickie (4:16.19) to touch the wall 2nd.

Rausch earned her second place at wave 2 after winning the 200 free on day 2.

Men's 400 Freestyle

Ivan Kurakin (3:56.17) held true to his prelim form and touched the wall first, despite slightly waning in the third 50. Conversely, runner-up Brice Barrieault (3:56.61) made a significant improvement on his prelims of finishing 8th. The Sandpipers representative proceeds to wave 2 with a shot at Olympic swimming success moving ever closer.

Women's 100 Butterfly

Nikki Venema (59.24) smashed her personal best of 59.86 with explosive pace in the final 50 to pip Lexi Cuomo (1:00.06) to 1st. Both proceeded to Wave 2 where they will face-off against elite competition.

Venema is tipped to fare well against the top competition and is seen as a dark horse in U.S. Olympic swimming qualification.

Men's 100 Butterfly

A slender lead separated 1st place Micah Slaton (53.02) and runner-up Aaron Sequeira (53.08). Both recorded Olympic swimming qualification personal best times and notably were placed above the Wave 2 cut with their performances on the night.

Former Tiger Micah Slaton WINS the men's 100 fly in 53.02 at Wave 1 of #SwimTrials21 to earn a spot in the Wave 2 meet❗#MIZ 🐯 pic.twitter.com/F0PHjS4SEA — Mizzou Swim & Dive (@MizzouSwimDive) June 7, 2021

Women's 200 Backstroke

An even contest determined Wave 2 of Olympic Swimming Trials qualification in the 200 back race with Sophie Bryson (2:14.41) and Bayley Stewart (2:13.33) finishing 1st and 2nd respectively. Both earn their first lane at Wave 2 where they will compete against elite Olympic swimming competition.

Men's 200 Backstroke

Colby Mefford (1:59.85) was 1st to touch the wall and did so in impressive fashion. The Sierra Marlins swimmer trailed the pack until the second to last 50 before surging into first with a sudden explosion of pace seemingly coming from nowhere.

Blake Hanna (2:00.11) came in 2nd and joins Mefford the next round of U.S. Olympic swimming qualification.

Colby Mefford (1:59.85) keeps it rolling at #SwimTrials21 Wave I with a victory in the 200m back final! pic.twitter.com/rBeHZFaggp — Cal Men's Swim & Dive (@calmenswim) June 7, 2021

Full Results of Day 1 US Olympic Swimming Trials

Finals Results

Women's 400 Freestyle (Finals)

Sally Tafuto (OSU) = 4:13.98 Malia Rausch (ASC) = 4.15.04 Addie Sauickie (SYS) = 4:16.19

Men's 400 Freestyle (Finals)

Ivan Kurakin (TAC) = 3:56.17 Brice Barrieault (SAND) = 3:56.61 Curtis Whiltsey (NCS) = 3:56.72

Women's 100 Butterfly (Finals)

Nikki Venema (TIDEVA) = 59.24 Lexi Cuomo (UVA) = 1:00.06 Gigi Johnson (SA-GA) = 1:00.09

Men's 100 Butterfly (Finals)

Micah Slaton (TRI) = 53.02 Aaron Sequeira (CM) = 53.08 Carl Bloebaum (RAYS) = 53.36

Women's 200 Backstroke (Finals)

Sophie Bryson (DYNA) = 2:14.41 Bayley Stewart (UN-CO) = 2:13.33 Margaret Guanci (WA) = 2:14.15

Men's 200 Backstroke (Finals)

Colby Mefford (SMST) = 1:59.85 Blake Hanna (CATS) = 2:00.11 Bradley Dunham (SA-GA) = 2:00.96

Prelims Results

Women's 400 Freestyle (Prelims)

Addie Sauickie (SYS) = 4:15.96 Sally Tafuto (OSU) = 4:16.77 Malia Rausch (ASC) = 4.17.26 Abigail McCulloh (SA) = 4:17.97 Mary Smutny (SOFL) = 4:18.35 Jillian Barczyck (COLA) = 4:18.36 Sarah Dimeco (CAL) = 4:18.61 Aurora Roghair (IFLY) = 4:18.77

Men's 400 Freestyle (Prelims)

Ivan Kurakin (TAC) = 3:57.88 Curtis Whiltsey (NCS) = 3:57.91 Clark Wakeland (UN-GA) = 3:58.30 Griffin Hadley (CSC) = 3:58.32 Rex Maurer (ROSE) = 3:58.48 Liam Hutchinson (IA) = 3:59.29 Jack Dubois (UMIZ) = 3:59.35 Brice Barrieault (SAND) = 3:59.63

Women's 100 Butterfly (Prelims)

Trude Rothrock (TENN) = 59.64 Nikki Venema (TIDEVA) = 59.89 Lexi Cuomo (UVA) = 1:00.10 Mia Kragh (RSD) = 1:00.11 Lizzy Cook (THSC) = 1:00.36 Grey Davis (CA-Y) = 1:00.51 Kyleigh Tankard (CGBD) = 1:00.61 Gigi Johnson (SA-GA) = 1:00.61

Men's 100 Butterfly (Prelims)

Aaron Sequeira (CM) = 53.11 Micah Slaton (TRI) = 53.28 Noah Henderson (NCS) = 53.55 Carl Bloebaum (RAYS) = 53.57 Lucas Bureau (HOKI) = 53.61 Patrick Keough (KING) = 53.82 Sam Artmann (TXLA) = 53.94 Matthew Whelan (DUKE) = 53.97

Women's 200 Backstroke (Prelims)

Bayley Stewart (UN-CO) = 2:13.33 Taylor McCoy (COUG) = 2:14.00 Aislin Farris (ABF) = 2:14.10 Margaret Guanci (WA) = 2:14.15 Sophie Bryson (DYNA) = 2:14.41 Jodi Ogle (KYA) = 2:14.53 Rosie Murphy (SMST) = 2:15.92 Annie Behm (JW) = 2:16.44

Men's 200 Backstroke (Prelims)

Caeleb Maldari (ABF) = 2:01.17 Colby Mefford (SMST) = 2:01.62 Blake Hanna (CATS) = 2:01.84 Jacob Steele (ISC) = 2:02.17 Hunter Gubeno (CATS) = 2:02.28 Landon Driggers (RI) = 2:02.49 Sam O'Brien (FISH) = 2:02.52 Bradley Dunham (SA-GA) = 2:02.58

