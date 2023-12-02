US Open Championships 2023 results: Summer McIntosh and Caeleb Dressel win gold, Katie Ledecky bags silver | Day 3

Day 3 of the 2023 Toyota US Open Championships witnessed a few fierce finals in both men's and women's events. The four-day event, which began on November 29, will come to an end on December 2.

The US Open Championships, approved by World Aquatics as the qualifying event for the 2024 Paris Olympics, is a long course meet held at the Greensboro Aquatic Center (GAC) in North Carolina, United States.

Day 3 of the championships featured a total of 10 finals, including men's and women's 400m medley, 100m butterfly, 200m freestyle, 100m breaststroke, and 100m backstroke.

Madden Paige secured the top position in the A finals of the women's 200m freestyle by recording a time of 1:57.84. The B finals witnessed Siobhan Haughey securing the gold medal with a time of 1:54.20. She was followed by the American favorite Katie Ledecky, who clocked 1:56.29.

The men's 200m freestyle saw Rafael Miroslaw set a new championship record by clocking a spectacular 1:45.92. He was followed by Drew Kibler, who recorded a time of 1:46.12.

Summer McIntosh secured a gold medal in the women's 400m individual medley after recording 4:29.96. She was followed by Anastasia Gorbenko and Smith Regan, who clocked 4:37.90 and 4:38.77 respectively. In the men's 400m medley, Eric Brown secured the gold medal in the A finals by recording 4:18.90

US Open Championships: More Day 3 highlights

Caeleb Dressel looks on after winning the Men's 100 Meter Butterfly Final on day 3 of the Toyota US Open Championships at the Greensboro Aquatic Center in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Seven-time Olympic gold medalist Caeleb Dressel secured a gold medal in the men's 100m butterfly event after clocking an impressive 51.31 seconds on Day 3 of the US Open Championships. He was followed by Ilya Kharun, who recorded 51.32 seconds.

The women's butterfly event was dominated by Torri Huske in the B finals as she clocked 56.21 seconds and set a new championship record. She was followed by Claire Curzan and Walsch Gretchen, who recorded timings of 56.76 seconds and 56.85 seconds respectively.

Lydia Jacoby secured a silver medal in the women's 100m breaststroke after clocking 1:06.20. She was surpassed by Siobhan Haughey, who recorded 1:06.05. The B finals of the women's 100m backstroke saw a fight between Smith Regan and Curzan, where the former secured a gold medal after clocking 58.16 seconds. Curzan had to settle for second place with a time of 58.35 seconds.

