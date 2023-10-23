USA athletes qualified for Olympics 2024 ft. Katie Grimes and Victor Montalvo

The qualification for the USA athletes at the 2024 Paris Olympics has begun. The international multi-sport event is to be held from July 26 to August 11, 2024, in Paris, France.

The athletes will make it to the 2024 Olympics through Olympic trials, world rankings, and international results for the next eight months. A select few athletes from the USA have already secured their place for the 2024 Paris Olympics in swimming, breaking, surfing, climbing, sailing, and sport climbing.

Katie Grimes secures her spot in swimming for the 2024 Paris Olympics

Katie Grimes competes at 400m Women Individual Medley during the 2023 World Aquatics Swimming World Cup 2023 - Meet 1 in Berlin, Germany.

Katie Grimes has claimed her place in the USA swimming team for the 2024 Paris Olympics. At the 2022 World Championships, in Budapest, the 17-year-old clinched two silver medals in the women's 1500m freestyle and 400m medley.

Maintaining her winning streak the following year, Katie Grimes bagged a silver medal in the 400m medley, and a bronze medal in the 10km open water. She finished third in the open-water 10km at the World Aquatics Championships to become the first athlete to qualify for the 2024 USA Olympic team.

Victor Montalvo claimed his spot in breaking for the 2024 Paris Olympics

Victor Montalvo at the WDSF World Breaking Championship 2023 in Leuven, Belgium.

Breaking, also referred to as breakdancing, will make its debut at the 2024 Summer Games. It is scheduled to be held at Place de la Concorde on August 9 and 10, 2024.

Victor Montalvo has secured his spot to represent the U.S. Montalvo defeated Philip Kim at the 2023 WDSF World Breaking Championships in Leuven, Belgium, held from September 22 to 24, 2023. Professionally known as B-Boy Victor, he won the 2021 World Championships and the 2022 edition of Red Bull BC One.

USA Athletes qualified in surfing for the 2024 Paris Olympics

Caroline Marks looks on after finishing in first place in the 2023 Rip Curl WSL Finals in San Clemente, California.

Five athletes have made it to the Olympic qualifications in the surfing event including, Caroline Marks, Carissa Moore, Caity Simmers, Griffin Colapinto, and John John Florence.

Marks made it to the list after defeating Simmers in Match 2 of the WSL (World Surf League) Finals, and by becoming the 2023 WSL CT (World Surf League Championship Tour) Champion at Lower Trestles in California, in September 2023. Moore and Florence will return to the Olympics after securing the quotas through WSL CT.

USA Athletes qualified in sport climbing for the 2024 Paris Olympics:

Colin Duffy, Samuel Watson, Emma Hunt, and Piper Kelly earned their places on the list of climbers representing the USA in Paris next year. Watson and Kelly bagged gold in the sport climbing at the ongoing 2023 Pan American Games in Santiago, Chile.

Duffy and Hunt bagged a silver medal at the World Sport Climbing Championships in Bern, Switzerland, in August to earn a spot at the 2024 Paris Games. Additionally, Chloé Dygert and Daniela Moroz have earned their spots in cycling and sailing, respectively.