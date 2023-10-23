Pan American Games Day 2 Results: USA medal winners ft. Women's artistic gymnastics all-around team and Kelly Pash

Continuing the winning streak, Team USA is leading the medal tally following the end of Day 2 of the 2023 Pan American Games in Santiago, Chile.
Team USA has earned a total of 46 medals, including 20 gold medals, 11 silver medals, and 15 bronze medals after two days. The team clinched medals in cycling, gymnastics, roller sports, shooting, taekwondo, weight lifting and swimming.
The Games commenced on October 21, 2023, with an opening ceremony held a day prior, on 20 October, and will end on November 5, 2023.
Team USA medal winners in Gymnastics at the 2023 Pan American Games Day 2
After the men's team bagged a gold medal on Day 1, the women's gymnastics team clinched a gold medal in the artistic team all-around event on Day 2 with a score of 165.196.
They finished ahead of the Brazilian and Canadian teams, respectively. The U.S. team included Jordan Chiles, Kaliya Lincoln, Kayla Dicello, Tiana Sumanasekera, and Zoe Miller.
Team USA medal winners in swimming at the 2023 Pan American Games Day 2
The U.S. team has bagged the most medals in the swimming events after the conclusion of Day 2, tallying 21 medals, including eight gold medals, seven silver medals, and six bronze medals. The list of medal winners on Day 2 in swimming is given below.
Gold medalists:
- Coby Carrozza - Men's 200m freestyle
- Jack Aikins - Men's 200m backstroke
- Lukas Miller - Men's 100m butterfly
- Kennedy Noble - Women's 200m backstroke
Silver medalists:
- Ian Grum - Men's 200m backstroke
- Reilly Tiltmann - Women's 200m backstroke
- Kelly Pash - Women's 100m butterfly
- Mixed 4x100m freestyle relay
Bronze medalists:
- Arsenio Bustos - Men's 100m butterfly
- Camille Spink - Women's 200m freestyle
- Olivia Bray - Women's 100m butterfly
Team USA medal winners in Cycling at the 2023 Pan American Games Day 2
The American squad bagged a total of three medals on Day 2 of the Games including two gold medals. Cameron Wood and Kamren Larsen won medals in the men's BMX racing. The list of medal winners on Day 2 in cycling is given below.
Gold medalists:
- Kamren Larsen - Men's BMX racing
- Kristan Faulkner - Women's road time trial
Silver medalist:
- Cameron Wood - Men's BMX racing
Team USA medal winners in Shooting at the 2023 Pan American Games Day 2
The Olympic gold medalist, and the flag bearer for the American squad, Vincent Hancock, displayed an incredible performance and bagged a gold in the men's skeet event on Day 2. The U.S. Shooting team grabbed two medals on Day 2.
Gold medalist:
- Vincent Hancock - Men's skeet
Bronze medalist:
- Henry Leverett - Men's 25m rapid pistol
Team USA medal winners in Taekwondo at the 2023 Pan American Games Day 2
The American squad grabbed three medals in the taekwondo events. The list of the winners is given below.
Gold medalist:
- Carl Nickolas - Men's 80kgs
Bronze medalists:
- Caitlyn Cox - Women's 57 kgs
- Kristina Teachout - Women's 67 kgs
Team USA medal winners in roller sport, diving, sport climbing, and weightlifting on Day 2:
Taylor Nye clinched a gold in the men's park skateboarding and Bryce Wettstein won a bronze medal in the women's park skateboarding. Sam Watson bagged a gold in the men's speed sport climbing, while Noah Bratschi had to settle for a silver medal.
Additionally, Hailey Hernandez won a bronze medal in the women's 1m diving springboard and Meredith Alwine won a bronze medal in the women's 71kgs weightlifting. The USA team winners at the 2023 Pan American Games Day 1 can be found here.