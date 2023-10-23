Pan American Games Day 2 Results: USA medal winners ft. Women's artistic gymnastics all-around team and Kelly Pash

Continuing the winning streak, Team USA is leading the medal tally following the end of Day 2 of the 2023 Pan American Games in Santiago, Chile.

Team USA has earned a total of 46 medals, including 20 gold medals, 11 silver medals, and 15 bronze medals after two days. The team clinched medals in cycling, gymnastics, roller sports, shooting, taekwondo, weight lifting and swimming.

The Games commenced on October 21, 2023, with an opening ceremony held a day prior, on 20 October, and will end on November 5, 2023.

Team USA medal winners in Gymnastics at the 2023 Pan American Games Day 2

Team USA poses for a selfie after a training session before the start of the Santiago 2023 Pan Am Games in Chile.

After the men's team bagged a gold medal on Day 1, the women's gymnastics team clinched a gold medal in the artistic team all-around event on Day 2 with a score of 165.196.

They finished ahead of the Brazilian and Canadian teams, respectively. The U.S. team included Jordan Chiles, Kaliya Lincoln, Kayla Dicello, Tiana Sumanasekera, and Zoe Miller.

Team USA medal winners in swimming at the 2023 Pan American Games Day 2

Kelly Pash of Team United States poses on the podium of Women's 100m Butterfly at the 2023 Pan Am Games in Santiago, Chile.

The U.S. team has bagged the most medals in the swimming events after the conclusion of Day 2, tallying 21 medals, including eight gold medals, seven silver medals, and six bronze medals. The list of medal winners on Day 2 in swimming is given below.

Gold medalists:

Coby Carrozza - Men's 200m freestyle

Jack Aikins - Men's 200m backstroke

Lukas Miller - Men's 100m butterfly

Kennedy Noble - Women's 200m backstroke

Silver medalists:

Ian Grum - Men's 200m backstroke

Reilly Tiltmann - Women's 200m backstroke

Kelly Pash - Women's 100m butterfly

Mixed 4x100m freestyle relay

Bronze medalists:

Arsenio Bustos - Men's 100m butterfly

Camille Spink - Women's 200m freestyle

Olivia Bray - Women's 100m butterfly

Team USA medal winners in Cycling at the 2023 Pan American Games Day 2

Cameron Wood, Kamren Larsen, and Carlos Ramirez of Team Colombia pose on the Men's BMX Racing podium at the 2023 Pan Am Games on October 22, in Santiago, Chile.

The American squad bagged a total of three medals on Day 2 of the Games including two gold medals. Cameron Wood and Kamren Larsen won medals in the men's BMX racing. The list of medal winners on Day 2 in cycling is given below.

Gold medalists:

Kamren Larsen - Men's BMX racing

Kristan Faulkner - Women's road time trial

Silver medalist:

Cameron Wood - Men's BMX racing

Team USA medal winners in Shooting at the 2023 Pan American Games Day 2

The Olympic gold medalist, and the flag bearer for the American squad, Vincent Hancock, displayed an incredible performance and bagged a gold in the men's skeet event on Day 2. The U.S. Shooting team grabbed two medals on Day 2.

Gold medalist:

Vincent Hancock - Men's skeet

Bronze medalist:

Henry Leverett - Men's 25m rapid pistol

Team USA medal winners in Taekwondo at the 2023 Pan American Games Day 2

The American squad grabbed three medals in the taekwondo events. The list of the winners is given below.

Gold medalist:

Carl Nickolas - Men's 80kgs

Bronze medalists:

Caitlyn Cox - Women's 57 kgs

Kristina Teachout - Women's 67 kgs

Team USA medal winners in roller sport, diving, sport climbing, and weightlifting on Day 2:

Taylor Nye clinched a gold in the men's park skateboarding and Bryce Wettstein won a bronze medal in the women's park skateboarding. Sam Watson bagged a gold in the men's speed sport climbing, while Noah Bratschi had to settle for a silver medal.

Additionally, Hailey Hernandez won a bronze medal in the women's 1m diving springboard and Meredith Alwine won a bronze medal in the women's 71kgs weightlifting. The USA team winners at the 2023 Pan American Games Day 1 can be found here.