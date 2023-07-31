USA finishes in third place behind China and USA in medal tally of 2023 World Aquatics Championships

The 2023 World Aquatics Championships concluded yesterday. At the end of the Championships, Team China leads the medal tally with 20 gold medals followed by Australia and USA in second and third place respectively.

This year's World Aquatics Championships were held in Fukuoka in Japan from July 14 to 30. While events such as artistic swimming, open water swimming, and diving began on July 15, the water polo was held from July 16 to 29. High diving was held from July 25 to 27. The pool competitions of the 2023 World Aquatics Championships were held from July 23 to 30.

Team USA are a dominant force at World Aquatics Championships every year. But, this year, they had a dip in their form when the overall medal tally are taken into consideration. At the 2023 World Aquatics Championships, Team USA won seven gold, 22 silver and 15 bronze medals with a total count of 44 medals.

Fukuoka 2023 World Aquatics Championships: Swimming - Day 8

While the most number of medals is just five medals lesser than their last year's total count. The number of gold medals won by Team USA is significantly lesser this year. At the 2022 World Aquatics Championships, Team USA went on to win 18 gold, 14 silver and 17 bronze medals.

But they were able to win only seven gold medals at this year's World Aquatics Championships. In most of the events in which Team USA were considered a favorite they finished in second and third places.

In the events such as men's 800m freestyle, men's 1500m freestyle and women's 400m freestyle, the USA clinched gold medals last year. But, this year they could secure only second and third-place finishes.

But there was some positive news as well for Team USA as Katie Ledecky went on to win four medals in as many events she competed in. She claimed two gold and two silver medals.

With swimming being one of their strongest sports at the Olympics, Team USA will be keen to improve their podium finishes from silver and bronze medals to gold medals at the Paris Olympics which is just a year away.

The top 10 teams of the 2023 World Aquatics Championships are attached below:

Rank Country Gold Medal Silver Medal Bronze Medal Total 1 China 20 8 12 40 2 Australia 15 9 6 30 3 USA 7 22 15 44 4 Japan 4 1 5 10 5 France 4 0 4 8 6 Germany 4 0 3 7 7 Spain 3 2 4 9 8 Italy 2 7 5 14 9 Great Britain 2 5 5 12 10 Canada 2 3 5 10

Who are the medal winners for Team USA at 2023 World Aquatics Championships?

Team USA had a lesser number of gold medal winners at this year's World Aquatics Championships. They won a total of seven gold medals with Katie Ledecky contributing two medals to the overall tally.

Meanwhile, Kate Douglass, Ryan Murphy and Hunter Armstrong won a single gold medal. Both men's and women's team of USA claimed gold medals in the 4x100m medley relay event.

The silver medalist for Team USA in individual events are Kenneth Gaudet, Katie Ledecky, Carson Foster, Nic Fink, Alex Walsh, Regan Smith, Jack Alexy, Kate Douglass, Ryan Murphy, Justin Ress, Lilly King, Bobby Finke and Katie Grimes. Some of the above-mentioned swimmers won multiple silver medals.

Team United States athletes show support during the medal ceremony on day eight of the Fukuoka 2023 World Aquatics Championships

The bronze medalist for Team USA in individual events are Katie Grimes, Delaney Schnell, Jessica Parratto, Kenneth Gaudet, Torri Huske, Katharine Berkoff, Hunter Armstrong, Lydia Jacoby, Bobby Finke, Regan Smith, Matt Fallon, Gretchen Walsh and Dare Rose.

As far as the relay events are considered, Team USA claimed silver medals in the women's 4x100m freestyle relay, women's 200m freestyle relay, men's 4x200m freestyle relay, mixed 4x100m freestyle relay and bronze medals in men's 4x100m freestyle relay, and mixed 4x100m medley relay. Team USA also won a silver medal in the Team Acrobatic event of Artistic Swimming.