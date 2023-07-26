2023 World Aquatics Championships: Day 3 final results recap

After two great days of pool competitions at the 2023 World Aquatics Championships, the intense battles for medals entered day three. The pool competitions of the World Championships began on July 23 and is ongoing.

Day three of the World Aquatics Championships saw Katie Ledecky winning her 15th individual gold medal at the World Championships and the British duo of Matt Richards and Tom Dean claiming the gold and silver medal in the men's 200m freestyle.

Men's 200m freestyle final of 2023 World Aquatics Championships

Team Great Britian replicated their achievement of securing the top two spots in the 200m freestyle at the World Aquatics Championships. They claimed both gold and silver medal in the 200m freestyle at the Tokyo Olympics. Two years later, they have repeated the same feat.

Matt Richards clocked a time of 1:44.30 to win the gold medal, while the Tokyo Olympics gold medalist in the event, Tom Dean, claimed the silver medal with a time of 1:44.32. The biggest ever surprise of the men's 200m freestyle was David Popovici finishing in fourth place.

Fukuoka 2023 World Aquatics Championships: Swimming - Day 3

He was considered a favorite for a definite podium finish at the 2023 World Aquatics Championships but he ended outside the top three spots with a time of 1:44.42. David Popovici's closing split of 28.12 was the slowest among all other competitors. Hwang Sunwoo claimed the bronze medal with a time of 1:44.42.

The results of the men's 200m freestyle final as revealed on the Omegatiming website are given below:

Matthew Richards (GBR) — 1:44.30 Tom Dean (GBR) — 1:44.32 Hwang Sunwoo (KOR) — 1:44.42 David Popovici (ROU) — 1:44.90 Luke Hobson (USA) — 1:45.09 Lee Hojoon (KOR) — 1:46.04 Kieran Smith (USA) — 1:46.10 Felix Auboeck (AUT) — 1:46.40

Women's 1500m freestyle final of 2023 World Aquatics Championships

The women's 1500m freestyle final was the highlight of day three of pool competitions at the 2023 World Aquatics Championships as Katie Ledecky swam to victory with no other competitor closer to her.

She gave the third best performance of all time in the women's 1500m freestyle event. This was her 15th individual gold medal at the World Championships. Katie Ledecky also matched Michael Phelps' record of most number of individual gold medals.

Fukuoka 2023 World Aquatics Championships: Swimming - Day 3

Katie Ledecky clocked a time of 15:26.27 to win her fifth world championships gold medal in the 1500m freestyle event. Italy's Simona Quadarella came in second place with a time of 15:43.31 followed by Li Bingjie in third place.

Australia's Lani Pallister, who was in third place for majority of the 1500m finals, dropped to fifth place towards the end with a time of 15:49.17. The results of the women's 1500m freestyle final as revealed on Omegatiming website are given below:

Katie Ledecky (USA) — 15:26.27 Simona Quadarella (ITA) — 15:43.31 Li Bingjie (CHN) — 15:45.71 Anastasiia Kirpichnikova (FRA) — 15:48.53 Lani Pallister (AUS) — 15:49.17 Isabel Gose (GER) — 15:54.58 Beatriz Dizotti (BRA) — 16:03.70 Kate Grimes (USA) — 16:04.21

Women's 100m backstroke final of 2023 World Aquatics Championships

Two of the best swimmers in the 100m backstroke battled it out for the gold medal in the women's 100m backstroke. Australia's Kaylee McKeown and USA's Regan Smith were two of the favorites to win the gold medal ahead of the finals.

Regan Smith, who had finished in first place in both the heats and semifinals of the 100m backstroke, was able to maintain her lead in the first 50m of the event. But towards the end, it was Kaylee McKeown who charged to the finish line and won the gold medal.

Fukuoka 2023 World Aquatics Championships: Swimming - Day 3

Kaylee McKeown clocked a championship record time of 57.53 to finish in first place while Regan Smith came in second with a time of 57.78. Another American swimmer, Katharine Berkoff, won thr bronze medal. Results of the women's 100m backstroke final as revealed on the Omegatiming website are given below:

Kaylee McKeown (AUS) — 57.53 (CR) Regan Smith (USA) — 57.78 Katharine Berkoff (USA) — 58.25 Kylie Masse (CAN) — 59.09 Ingrid Wilm (CAN) — 59.31 Pauline Mahieu (FRA) — 59.72 Medi Harris (GBR) — 59.84 Wan Letian (CHN) — 1:00.39

Men's 100m backstroke final of 2023 World Aquatics Championships

Ryan Murphy helped Team USA win its second gold medal of day three as he swam to victory in the men's 100m backstroke final. The podium finish was the same as last year's men's 100m backstroke but in a different order.

This time Ryan Murphy won the gold medal with a time of 52.22, while last year's champion, Thomas Ceccon, finished in second place with a time of 52.27. Last year's bronze medalist, Hunter Armstrong, once again finished in third place.

Fukuoka 2023 World Aquatics Championships: Swimming - Day 3

Thomas Ceccon, who won the men's 50m butterfly event at this year's World Championships, would have favored a second gold medal but Ryan Murphy's second 50m was the fastest among all other swimmers in the finals. The results of the men's 100m backstroke final as revealed on the Omegatiming website are given below:

Ryan Murphy (USA) — 52.22 Thomas Ceccon (ITA) — 52.27 Hunter Armstrong (USA) — 52.58 Xu Jiayu (CHN) — 52.64 Yohann Ndoye-Brouard (FRA) — 52.84 Ksawery Masiuk (POL) — 52.92 Hubert Kos (HUN) — 53.11 Mewen Tomac (FRA) — 53.16

Women's 100m breaststroke final of 2023 World Aquatics Championships

Ruta Meilutyte, the world junior record holder in the women's 100m breaststroke, won the gold medal in the women's 100m breaststroke at the 2023 World Aquatics Championships. In the same event, she won a bronze medal at last year's world championships, but this time, she went even better and claimed the gold medal.

Meilutyte clocked a time of 1:04.62, which is the eighth fastest time in the women's 100m breaststroke, according to SwimSwam. Tatjana Schoenmaker claimed the silver medal, while Team USA's Lydia Jacoby won the bronze medal with a time of 1:05.94.

Fukuoka 2023 World Aquatics Championships: Swimming - Day 3

Lilly King, world record holder in the women's 100m breaststroke, finished in fourth place with a time of 1:06.02. The results of the women's 100m breaststroke final as revealed on the Omegatiming website are given below:

Ruta Meilutyte (LTU) — 1:04.62 Tatjana Schoenmaker (RSA) — 1:05.84 Lydia Jacoby (USA) — 1:05.94 Lilly King (USA) — 1:06.02 Mona McSharry (IRL) — 1:06.07 Eneli Jefimova (EST) — 1:06.36 Sophie Hansson (SWE) — 1:06.61 Satomi Suzuki (JPN) — 1:06.67

The finals of the men's 800m freestyle, women's 200m freestyle, men's 200m butterfly, men's 50m breaststroke, and mixed medley 4x100m will be held on day four (July 26) of pool competitions at the 2023 World Aquatics Championships.